Breaking Sound To Present Selections From THE GARDEN BRIDGE

Jill Ohayon and Andy Li will present a selection of songs from their new original musical, "The Garden Bridge" as part of the Breaking Sound Series at Pinkfrog in Williamsburg.

Directed by Kate Rankine, performers include Jessie Jo Aka, Clayton Daniel Briggs, Julia Kim Caldwell, Holly Fong, Lauren Katz, Gaurav Mishra, Timmy Ong, Sarah Rossman, Benjamin Park-Khou, Crys Song, Benjamin Swanson, Vaheed Talebian, s well as Li and Ohayon themselves.

BREAKING SOUND, founded in 2014, is a creative network specializing in showcasing the hottest emerging artists. BREAKING SOUND aims to empower the emerging artist community - making the unknown known, the unsigned signed.

Tickets are available at https://www.tixr.com/groups/breakingsoundnyc/events/breaking-sound-nyc-at-pinkfrog-cafe-12-12-121698

Other artists of the night include Benjamin Walton, Trevor K. Band, and Danielle E. Moore.

