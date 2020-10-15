Black Revolutionary Theatre Workshop Presents MELANATED MONDAYS Featuring New Works By Black Writers

October 19th marks the return of Melanated Mondays since its closure in response to the pandemic in March of this year.

Every third Monday is a Melanated Monday. A monthly salon featuring a lineup of original works by Black writers, Melanated Mondays highlights a new theme each month. Each month's theme invites Black writers to recenter Black people and experiences in a narrative relating to a crucial justice or equity issue. Previous themes included Crime and Justice, Reparations, and Climate Change.

Bringing Black creatives, change makers, thought leaders, educators, and arts lovers into Mozilla's popular gaming engine, Hubs, Melanated Mondays brings the artmaking process to virtual reality to discuss the most pressing issues impacting Black people today. Using Brendan Bradley's #FutureStages, Melanated Mondays offers a unique experience to creatives and audiences alike to gather in the closest approximation to live theatre that we can hope to access before next summer.

October 19th marks the return of Melanated Mondays since its closure in response to the pandemic in March of this year. Monday's event will feature original works by Sheyenne Javonne Brown, Tim Craig, Mieko Gavia, Heather Harvey, and A. Emmanuel Leadon (a participant of BRTW's Revolution NOW writing and production cohort) with performances by Tim Craig, Mieko Gavia, Xander Jackson, and Michele Quintero.

Melanated Mondays is produced and curated by Black Revolutionary Theatre Workshop (BRTW). BRTW exists to disrupt any and all oppressive systems that marginalize Black people using narrative and performance as a methodology to recenter Black people and experiences. With economic, social, educational, healthcare, housing, and political injustice facing our community, BRTW aims to tackle the issues that impact us while becoming a beacon for Black opportunity within the arts.

