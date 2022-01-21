Beth Morrison Named One Of The John F. Kennedy Center For The Performing Arts' 'Next 50'

Beth Morrison, founder of Beth Morrison Projects and co-Founding Director of the PROTOTYPE Festival has been selected to be a Next 50 honoree in The John F. Kennedy's Center for Performing Arts Next 50 initiative.

The Next 50 recognizes the cultural leadership of 50 trailblazers and organizations, and creates spaces and opportunities for participants to use their talents to put art into action as they influence our communities and create new pathways for the coming generations.

Said Beth Morrison on being selected: "I am deeply honored to be a part of this incredible new initiative. I am proud to join this community of cultural game-changers that are vital to our world moving forward in new and inspiring ways."

The list of culture-makers, presented in partnership with Meta, imagine a world that identifies and connects the abundance of resources in communities across the nation in an effort to uplift and move us toward a more inspired, inclusive, and compassionate country.

Beth Morrison Projects is one of the foremost creators and producers of new opera-theatre and music theatre, with a fierce commitment to leading the industry into the future, cultivating a new generation of talent, and telling the stories of our time.

Founded by "contemporary opera mastermind" (LA Times) Beth Morrison , who was honored as one of Musical America's Artists of the Year/Agents of Change in 2020, BMP has grown into "a driving force behind America's thriving opera scene" (Financial Times), with Opera News declaring that the company, "more than any other... has helped propel the art form into the twenty-first century."

Operating across the US and internationally, with offices in Brooklyn and Los Angeles, BMP's unique model offers living composers the support, guidance, and freedom to experiment, allowing them to create singularly innovative and impactful projects. Since forming in 2006, the company has commissioned, developed, produced and toured over 50 works in 14 countries around the world, including the Pulitzer Prize-winning chamber operas Angel's Bone and p r i s m.