Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Bechdel Project Launches FIFE Fellowship

The FIFE is a multi-year, artist-led fellowship for feminist writers that provides support to develop stories that have the power to change the world.

Register for Brooklyn News

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 26, 2022  

Bechdel Project Launches FIFE Fellowship

Bechdel Project, a feminist arts incubator, which awarded its year-long ROO Residency to Jeanne Dorsey in May, is launching its latest initiative, the FIFE Fellowship, and the writers that will make up the inaugural fellows.

The FIFE is a multi-year, artist-led fellowship for feminist writers that provides support to develop stories that have the power to change the world.

The fellowship draws inspiration from the writing of bell hooks' and takes its name from her book, Feminism Is For Everybody (FIFE), and focuses on the concepts of intersectional feminism, building diverse community, and the wholistic integration of art into life. (Bechdel Project is a family-positive space and encourages radical self-care for artists.)

Throughout the fellowship, each writer will have access to Bechdel Project's studios in Greenpoint, Brooklyn to write, workshop, and present work along with guidance and support from the Bechdel Project staff. Fellows will be provided enrichment opportunities (such as retreats, guest speakers, and discussion groups), quarterly dinner parties and a virtual community hub, a yearly artist-led salon, and accommodations for out-of-town artists.

"At a time of diminishing opportunities for writers to develop work, we're excited to be making more space for feminist story-tellers," says co-creative director Jens Rasmussen "and as recent events in the US and around the world are showing, we need feminist stories now, more than ever."

The inaugural fellows are: Nayna Agrawal (Variety's "100 Writers to Watch"), Courtney Bailey (Immersion Play, SheNYC Arts), Imogen Grace (The Price of Perfection, Lifetime TV), MillerPrugh (You Will Never Read This, LadyFest - Immerwahr, Voyage Theater), arroyo monfiletto (My Mother The Sun, Echo Theater), Courtney Taylor (The Warren Commission Spectacular, Imaginarium Theatre), and Else Went (Oxford Man, MTC Sloan Commission.)

Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


Galli Theater Presents ILLUSION At DSK BrooklynGalli Theater Presents ILLUSION At DSK Brooklyn
September 23, 2022

Come grab a beer and enjoy the hilarious show 'Illusion' presented by Galli Theater to cool off from the hot summer! Check out the show September 29th at 7:30 pm at DSK Brooklyn (710 Fulton Street, Brooklyn, NY 11217).
Project.KB Plans To Build A New Space For Creatives And Dance In BrownsvilleProject.KB Plans To Build A New Space For Creatives And Dance In Brownsville
September 23, 2022

Kristina Bermudez Creative Developments LLC, also referred to as Project.KB, was officially formed by Queens native, Founder and Artistic Director Kristina Bermudez on October 16th, 2020.
NOoSPHERE Arts Presents REPOPULATIONS: New HorizonsNOoSPHERE Arts Presents REPOPULATIONS: New Horizons
September 23, 2022

NOoSPHERE Arts presents REPOPULATIONS: New Horizons, a group site-specific art exhibition focused on environmental reflection, from September 30 - October 23, 2022 at 520 Kingsland Avenue, Greenpoint, Brooklyn.
BAM to Present Fall Concert Series at Fort Greene Park Featuring Chief Adjuah, Taylor McFerrin and Friends & MoreBAM to Present Fall Concert Series at Fort Greene Park Featuring Chief Adjuah, Taylor McFerrin and Friends & More
September 23, 2022

BAM Live at Fort Greene Park, is a free concert series that brings Brooklyn residents together for live outdoor music and performances. Produced by Danny Kapilian, this year's concerts will take place over two weekends—Saturdays and Sundays, October 1 & 2 and October 8 & 9.
Davóne Tines & Jennifer Koh's EVERYTHING RISES to Premiere at BAM in OctoberDavóne Tines & Jennifer Koh's EVERYTHING RISES to Premiere at BAM in October
September 23, 2022

Everything Rises, created by Jennifer Koh and Davóne Tines, composed by Ken Ueno, and directed by Alexander Gedeon will premiere at BAM October 12-15. Everything Rises seeks to replace abstract slogans and inert diversity statements with lived experience and direct engagement.