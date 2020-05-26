BRIC Announces First Virtual Youth Film Festival 

For the first time in its seven-year run, the BRIC Youth Media Festival, Concrete Stories, will be live-streamed online, with support from AT&T. The festival is one of the only film festivals in New York created "for youth, by youth" and is planned, promoted, designed, and judged entirely by media-savvy NYC high school students as part of the BRIC Youth Media Fellowship Program. Over the course of the past year, the Fellowship has helped young people interested in film making, the arts, and entertainment to gain professional insight into the planning, curation, and promotion of a media festival.

The fellows selected ten films written, produced, and directed by youth media makers under the age of 21 to be highlighted. The films will be considered for Directing, Storytelling, Cinematography, Editing, and Best Overall Short awards.

During the student-led festival, actor Gbenga Akinnagbe and representatives from AT&T and BRIC will offer remarks.

Thursday, May 28, 2020 | 6PM-8PM

NYC High School StudentsBRIC President Kristina Newman-ScottActor Gbenga Akinnagbe

