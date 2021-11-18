BLIPPI The Musical Comes To Kings Theatre in March 2022

Today, children's YouTube sensation Blippi announces additional cities on the tour across North America, with a date at Kings Theatre in Brooklyn, NY on Saturday, March 5, 2022. Blippi The Musical is set to bring the vivacious, energetic, and educational children's character from the screen to the stage for an all-ages extravaganza of fun, dancing, singing and meeting amazing new friends onstage.

Tickets for Blippi The Musical go on sale November 19 with pre-sales beginning November 16. Purchase tickets here: www.kingstheatre.com/calendar/blippi-the-musical

Fans can visit blippithemusical.com now for tour dates, additional ticket information and one-of-a-kind meet and greet packages. Follow Blippi The Musical social media for pre-sale access and exclusive tour content.

Blippi The Musical brings the energetic and loveable character Blippi off the screen and onto the stage with world-class production, audience engagement and amazing music. Children across the world have quickly taken to Blippi's charismatic personality and innovative teaching lessons. In the live show they will continue to learn about the world around them while singing and dancing along with this one of a kind show. In just a few years since his inception, Blippi has become a global sensation with over 34 million YouTube subscribers and one billion views per month. Blippi is also available on some of the largest premium streaming services such as Hulu, Amazon Prime, Roku, Virgin Media and Kidoodle.

In November 2020, Round Room Live and Moonbug Entertainment released the Blippi The Musical Cast Recording for download and streaming on all major music streaming platforms. The original North American Tour Cast Recording features 13 family-friendly songs from the live show. Fans can download or stream the cast recording using this link: https://moonbug.lnk.to/BLive.

Blippi is a character created by Stevin John. For Blippi The Musical, the character will be played by professional stage performers selected by Stevin John.