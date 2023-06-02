BLAST OFF! (TO SPACE) THE SHOW Comes To The Brooklyn Children's Museum For A Limited Run

You've just been promoted to a space shuttle crew member! Get ready to travel to space and encounter aliens in writer/performer Mélissa Smith's new interactive theatre piece BLAST OFF! (to space) The Show.

The limited run will play at the Brooklyn Children's Museum June 17 to June 25. Smith is a Brooklyn based artist who previously created the kids shows, The Magician's Assistant, BLAST OFF! Astronaut Training, and the book Insects & Me A-Z. The show was inspired by Mae Jemison, the first African American woman to go into space.

BLAST OFF! (to space) The Show is a multimedia one person performance incorporating music, lights, video projection and puppetry. It is recommended for ages 4-10 - and their adults although all ages are welcome. Audiences are invited to be daring and venture on a fantastical voyage in space! But beware of aliens! The performance will take place inside the 'space shuttle' where big decisions are made, anything is possible and dancing is optional.

BLAST OFF! (to space) The Show is part of the Blast Off! Series that Smith created. It started with an Astronaut Training program which was commissioned as a virtual event during the pandemic by the Southwest Harbor Public Library in Maine. Since its inception, it has continued to be part of library programming in different communities, and has been performed at schools, museums, and community events. Astronaut Training had its in person debut at the Brooklyn Children's Museum in 2022.The show is made possible due to a grant from the New York Foundation for the Arts Women's Fund.

The creative team includes projection design by Brittany Parker, sound design by Kyra Sims, helmet design by EMay , puppet design/construction and video by Katie Melby. Artistic Consultation by Penelope & Eleanor (ages 10 & 8).

Performances run Saturday, June 17 @ 11am and 2pm, Thursday, June 22 @ 3pm, Saturday, June 24 @ 11am and 2pm, and Sunday, June 25 @ 11am, 2pm, and 3:30pm. Brooklyn Children's Museum is located at 145 Brooklyn Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11213. Click Here

Seating is limited to approximately 35 participants. The performance is included with the museum admission. The entire experience including pre/post show activities lasts about 1 hour with the performance in the dome being approximately 30 minutes.

Mélissa Smith is a New York based performer, theater maker, teaching artist and author. She created and performs The Magician's Assistant, her first full length solo show which had its New York debut at the Frigid Festival in 2017 (Winner - Best Family Show). The show has been performed in front of kids from all 5 boroughs as part of the audience project produced by Arts For All, Inc. The Magician's Assistants has also played to capacity crowds as part of the inaugural Family Series at The Strand Theater in Rockland Maine, and returned to the Frigid in 2019 with a residency at the Kraine Theater which was interrupted by the pandemic. In 2021 the show was performed under the Dumbo Archway as part of the Brooklyn Public Library Outdoors Series and returned to Brooklyn Public Library in 2022.

Mélissa is the host of the YouTube show Mondays with Mé, presented by Arts For All. Mélissa created the show as a Livestream in her apartment reading books and dancing with students. The show is now in its 3rd season. She is also a contributing member of the band for Family audiences Bee Parks and the Hornets, for which she plays bass. In 2021 she made her debut as a Children's Book Author with "Insects & Me A-Z". From 2018-2019 Mélissa was named IPAY's Colleen Porter Resident. This opportunity made it possible for Mélissa to continue to travel internationally to study theatrical practices that she continues to be influenced by. Mélissa is dedicated to making engaging and impactful work for young people, across many mediums, that inspires creativity, curiosity and a great sense of play! www.melismithme.com