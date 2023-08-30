BINGO LOCO Comes to Brooklyn and Long Island

The show is in Brooklyn Monarch September 16th and another date in Mulcahys of Long Island October 6th.

By: Aug. 30, 2023

The world’s biggest and wildest party BINGO LOCO is coming to New York this Fall in Brooklyn Monarch September 16th and another date in Mulcahys of Long Island October 6th.

Turning the traditional game of bingo on its head, audiences can experience epic dance-offs, the best of 90s/00s tunes, lip-sync battles, comedian MCs, confetti showers, CO2 cannons, rave batons and of course, a not so casual game of rave bingo! Insane and bizzare prizes in the past have ranged from an actual boat, 8ft tall teddies and trips to Bali.

With festival level production featuring state of the art special effects, dancers, performers, outrageous props and infamous in-game rave rounds. Prepare to dance your socks off along with 1000s of bingo ravers!

William Meara, Co-Founder of Bingo Loco says, “Over the last six years we have entertained over 625,000 people, across 200 worldwide locations, in four continents but nothing comes close to bringing Bingo Loco to New York. We’ve been talking about it for years and filling the venue with 100’s of bingo ravers would be the most insane way to launch there! We’ve come a long way and are growing faster than ever before. We are pulling out all the stops to create the most memorable Bingo Loco show yet. Our trademark humor and reputation for random madness, comedy and surprises will be on full show”.

Originally formed in Dublin, Bingo Loco has filled venues across the world from London to Dubai to Sydney, entertaining hundreds of 1000s of partygoers. In fact they are the #1 selling event in Ireland!

General tickets are now available online. With a track record of selling out shows around the world, grab your tickets, you don’t want to miss out!



