BAX Announces Fall Open House & Block Party

BAX/Brooklyn Arts Exchange has announced its Fall Open House & Block Party to be held on Saturday, September 11, 2021 from 11am to 2pm.

This grand reopening event celebrates "BAX is BACK" and offers opportunities to (re)connect with BAX staff, faculty, artists, families, and neighbors. Fall classes begin Monday, September 13. Financial Assistance, Free Trials and After School Pick Up are available.

Fall Open House & Block Party includes free sample classes in early childhood creative play, tumbling, dance, and drama for ages 1-18 taking place in BAX's Studios (421 5th Avenue, Park Slope). Ongoing fun and family-friendly movement & visual art-making activities will also be taking place on Fifth Avenue (between 7th & 8th Streets) outside the BAX Building as part of our block party.

Ages 9+curious to work as part of a year-long Dance or AcroBAX ensemble are invited to BAX's Performance Workshop Open Classes: Dance Performance Workshop and AcroBAX. Visit this Eventbrite page to RSVP.

BAX has been providing high quality and accessible art education since 1991.

As of September 7, 2021, in accordance with the "Key To NYC Pass," proof of vaccination will be required for all who are eligible (currently ages 12+) to enter the BAX Building. Masks are required regardless of vaccination status.