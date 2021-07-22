BAX Announces 2021/22 Residency and Parent Artist Space Grant Recipients

As BAX/Brooklyn Arts Exchange continues to celebrate its 30th Anniversary of supporting arts and artists in progress, the company will welcome four new artists to the Artist in Residence (AIR) program and two new artists to the Parent Artist Space Grant program to its 2021/22 season.

The BAX AIR program offers artists at a pivotal stage in their creative practice funding, rehearsal space, mentorship, production, and administrative support to develop and realize a year-long project with the guidance of Artistic Advisors Abby Browde and nia love. The 2021/22 BAX AIRs are Andrea Ambam, Jessie Young, Shenny de Los Angeles, and Yo-Yo Lin.

The BAX Parent Artist Space Grant, funded by the Sustainable Arts Foundation, is designed specifically to support the needs of artists working to meet the challenges of being an artist and a parent. The grant offers an artist stipend and child care stipend, rehearsal hours, and free registration for BAX youth education classes. The 2021 Parent Artist Space Grantees are Anna Azrieli and Iki Nakagawa.