Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

BAX Announces 2021/22 Residency and Parent Artist Space Grant Recipients

pixeltracker

The 2021/22 BAX AIRs are Andrea Ambam, Jessie Young, Shenny de Los Angeles, and Yo-Yo Lin.

Jul. 22, 2021  

As BAX/Brooklyn Arts Exchange continues to celebrate its 30th Anniversary of supporting arts and artists in progress, the company will welcome four new artists to the Artist in Residence (AIR) program and two new artists to the Parent Artist Space Grant program to its 2021/22 season.

The BAX AIR program offers artists at a pivotal stage in their creative practice funding, rehearsal space, mentorship, production, and administrative support to develop and realize a year-long project with the guidance of Artistic Advisors Abby Browde and nia love. The 2021/22 BAX AIRs are Andrea Ambam, Jessie Young, Shenny de Los Angeles, and Yo-Yo Lin.

The BAX Parent Artist Space Grant, funded by the Sustainable Arts Foundation, is designed specifically to support the needs of artists working to meet the challenges of being an artist and a parent. The grant offers an artist stipend and child care stipend, rehearsal hours, and free registration for BAX youth education classes. The 2021 Parent Artist Space Grantees are Anna Azrieli and Iki Nakagawa.


Related Articles View More Brooklyn Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Jacqueline B. Arnold Photo
Jacqueline B. Arnold
Lesli Margherita Photo
Lesli Margherita
Adrianna Hicks Photo
Adrianna Hicks

More Hot Stories For You

  • Jim Jefferies 2022 Rescheduled Tour Dates Announced
  • Comedian Oliver Twist Will Bring His Life Story To QPAC
  • ISHMAEL Will Have its World Premiere at Brisbane Festival in August
  • New Tickets Released For HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD in Australia