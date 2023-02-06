BAPHTA: A Comedy Show Hosted By Two Unhinged Gay Geniuses Announced At The Footlight Underground

The auteurs behind BAPHTA (not to be confused with the British Academy of Film Television and Art) invite you to an evening of alternative comedy.

Composed of two gay weirdos (Tim Kov and Andy Ward), BAPHTA performs their signature song and dance all over the city, including this weekly Ridgewood comedy residency in the back room of The Windjammer.

On February 22, Tim and Andy will be joined by:

D Arthur

Indigo Asim

John Hedrick

Nora Jefferies

Trevor Padoll

Nick Viagas

For information, visit @baphta on Instagram or email baphtacomedy@gmail.com. Free admission

RSVP here