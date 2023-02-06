BAPHTA: A Comedy Show Hosted By Two Unhinged Gay Geniuses Announced At The Footlight Underground
BAPHTA performs their signature song and dance all over the city, including this weekly Ridgewood comedy residency in the back room of The Windjammer.
The auteurs behind BAPHTA (not to be confused with the British Academy of Film Television and Art) invite you to an evening of alternative comedy.
On February 22, Tim and Andy will be joined by:
D Arthur
Indigo Asim
John Hedrick
Nora Jefferies
Trevor Padoll
Nick Viagas
For information, visit @baphta on Instagram or email baphtacomedy@gmail.com. Free admission
