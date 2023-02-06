Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

BAPHTA: A Comedy Show Hosted By Two Unhinged Gay Geniuses Announced At The Footlight Underground

BAPHTA performs their signature song and dance all over the city, including this weekly Ridgewood comedy residency in the back room of The Windjammer.

Feb. 06, 2023  

The auteurs behind BAPHTA (not to be confused with the British Academy of Film Television and Art) invite you to an evening of alternative comedy.

Composed of two gay weirdos (Tim Kov and Andy Ward), BAPHTA performs their signature song and dance all over the city, including this weekly Ridgewood comedy residency in the back room of The Windjammer.

On February 22, Tim and Andy will be joined by:

  • D Arthur

  • Indigo Asim

  • John Hedrick

  • Nora Jefferies

  • Trevor Padoll

  • Nick Viagas

For information, visit @baphta on Instagram or email baphtacomedy@gmail.com. Free admission

RSVP here





