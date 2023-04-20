BAMkids SpringFest Set For Next Month

Families are invited to join BAMkids for a full day of performances, interactive activities, and showcases of local talent. For ages 2-11, BAMkids SpringFest celebrates the spirit of the season and encourages environmental advocacy and care for our communities. Join us outdoors and experience an eclectic, fun-filled program of music, dance, comedy, circus arts, and more, brought to you by artists from around the world. Enjoy the sounds of Japan's shinobue bamboo flute and Bash the Trash's recycled everyday instruments. Discover ancient styles of Hawaiian hula movement and Tinikling, the national folk dance of the Philippines. Embark with Kendra J. Ross on a multi-sensory journey through time and space in her latest project, PORTALS: Traversing Black Continuums. Families are encouraged to stay all day or just drop by-there's no one way to celebrate. BAMkids SpringFest is presented in collaboration with the Downtown Brooklyn Partnership and co-curated by the BAMkids Parent Advisory Circle.

Visit BAM.org/kids/2023 for a full schedule of events and participating artists.

WHERE

The Plaza at 300 Ashland, Brooklyn, NY

Rain Location: Peter Jay Sharp Building (30 Lafayette Ave, Brooklyn, NY.)

WHEN

Saturday, May 6, 10am-4pm

TICKETS

Free; RSVP recommended at BAM.org