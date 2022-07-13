BAM Presents a New Restoration of Ayoka Chenzira's ALMA'S RAINBOW

Beginning July 29, BAM presents a new restoration of Ayoka Chenzira's previously unreleased feature film Alma's Rainbow (1993) screening with a new restoration of Chenzira's short film Hair Piece: A Film for Nappyheaded People (1984).

"An integral part of '90s Black cinema" (Shadow and Act), Alma's Rainbow is a coming-of-age dramedy set and shot in Brooklyn. In this multi-layered Black woman's world, Rainbow, Alma, and Ruby wrestle with love and what it means to exert and exercise their own agency. Alma's Rainbow screens with Chenzira's satirical short Hair Piece: A Film for Nappyheaded People, which utilizes mixed media and animation to unpack the stereotypes associated with Black hair while critiquing the limits of the European beauty standard.

Restoration by the Academy Film Archive and Milestone Films.

Since 1998 BAM Rose Cinemas has been Brooklyn's home for film. Combining new releases with year-round repertory and specialty programming, the mission of BAM Film is to present nimble, responsive, and engaged film programming that centers marginalized artists and challenges prevailing narratives. The program continues BAM's tradition of presenting bold and adventurous work from adventurous artists to adventurous audiences. The four screen venue hosts festivals of films from around the world, often with special appearances by directors, actors, and other guests. BAM has programmed major retrospectives of filmmakers like Spike Lee, Chantal Akerman, Marlon Riggs, Jonathan Demme, and Claire Denis. Since 2009 the program has also produced BAMcinemaFest, New York's home for vital new work in American independent film.