BAM Presents Shola Amoo's Award-Winning Drama THE LAST TREE

Starting Thursday, June 25, BAM presents the virtual theatrical release of Shola Amoo's stunning dramatic feature The Last Tree (2019).

"An elliptical look at hard changes in a young man's life" (John DeFore, The Hollywood Reporter), The Last Tree is the semi-autobiographical story of Femi (as a child played by newcomer Tai Golding), a British boy of Nigerian heritage who, after being fostered in rural Lincolnshire, moves to inner-city London to live with his birth mother. In his teens, Femi (Sam Adewunmi) is struggling with the culture and values of his new environment. Femi must decide which path to adulthood he wants to take, and what it means to be a young black man in London during the early 00s. Going back home to Nigeria with his mum to find his Nigerian roots will help adolescent Femi find grounding and hope for a better future.



"The work of a natural born filmmaker," (Nigel Andrews, Financial Times), The Last Tree won the awards for Best Supporting Actress and Most Promising Newcomer at the British Independent Film Award. Its Sundance 2019 World Premiere screening was followed by multiple festival screenings in the USA and Canada.

Related Articles Shows View More Brooklyn Stories