BAM Presents Annual Halloween Block Party, BAMboo!, October 31

Join the fun, as BAM presents BAMboo!, its popular annual Halloween block party, held in front of the BAM Peter Jay Sharp Building (30 Lafayette Ave, Brooklyn) from 2-5pm on Sun, Oct 31.

Start your trick-or-treating off right at this free, socially distanced, grab-and-go outdoor festival with pre-packaged goody bags filled with candy, toys, arts and crafts, and more. This family-friendly event, where kids can grab treats from car trunks decorated for the occasion, kicks off at 2pm.

This event will be held with the health and safety of you and your family as our highest priority. All attending family members who are vaccine-eligible (ages 12+) will need to provide proof of vaccination and personal ID. Masks must be worn at all times. For more information, please visit BAM's Safety Protocol page for the most up-to-date information.

