BAM Graywolf Press Will Present FUTURELIT: A CONVERSATION & CELEBRATION

BAM has partnered with Graywolf Press to present an evening of readings and conversation with authors from Graywolf. Donika Kelly, Danez Smith, and Malcolm Tariq will present their original work, prompting dialogue about what the future of art holds, written and otherwise. After the conversation drinks, light snacks, spaces to mingle, and comfortable corners to read will be available to audience members. The event will also include a dance party where audience members are encouraged to continue the conversation through movement.

Books will be available for purchase through Greenlight Bookstore, BAM's official bookseller, with selections by featured authors available at a special 15% discount for attendees of this event.

Donika Kelly is the author of Bestiary, which won the 2015 Cave Canem Poetry Prize. Her second full-length collection, The Renunciations, from Graywolf Press, is forthcoming in May 2021.

Danez Smith is the author of Homie and Don't Call Us Dead, winner of the Forward Prize for Best Collection and finalist for the National Book Award. They live in Minneapolis.

Savannah, Georgia-bred poet Malcolm Tariq is the author of Heed the Hollow the winner of the 2018 Cave Canem Poetry Prize and Extended Play winner of the 2017 Gertrude Press Poetry Chapbook Contest.





