BABY GOES DOWN Comes To The Baumann Next Month

Baby Goes Down is a new play by Tessa Barlow-Ochshorn and Nora Kaye being workshopped at the The Baumann in Bushwick, NY November 14th, 15th and 16th at 7:30 pm.

This is Jo's 26th Birthday Party at her childhood home in Albany, NY. Everyone is coming -- friends from college, friends from home. It's gonna be a classic sleepover, and it had better be her best one yet, because it might be her last. Jo is sick with lymphangioleiomyomatosis, an illness with no known cure that has been attacking her lungs. Over the course of one night, this small community of women will come together and unravel, reckoning with what it means to be dying...and through that, how to live.

Tickets are $12 and cake will be served. https://babygoesdown.brownpapertickets.com/

The cast features Caitlyn Jones (Jo), Brie Archer (Cecilia), Taylor Alexis Bass (Lisa), Nora Kaye (Sophie), Madeline Grey DeFreece (Imogen), Nia Ashley (Anne), and Whitney Uland (Cath).

Tessa Barlow-Ochshorn is directing and Erin Page is stage-managing.

This is the second workshop for Baby Goes Down which was first worked on Fall 2018 through a residency on Governor's Island with Rising Sun Theater Company.

Nora Kaye and Tessa Barlow-Ochshorn are collaborators based in Brooklyn. They met while studying abroad in London fall 2014 and fell a little in love over a desire to make art that is at once beautiful and grotesque, that breaks down the human experience into moments of deep joy and absurd honesty. Beyond writing, Nora and Tessa are actors and directors. Nora is currently developing a television series she co-created called Hysterical Women about gender inequality in the workplace. Tessa just finished co-directing The Tempest with No Name Collective, as well as performing with Adirondack Shakespeare company. Both also love cooking and eating and dancing too hard in the kitchen.





