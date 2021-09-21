Asase Yaa Renews In-Person Art Outreach Programs At Launch And Ember Charter Schools In Brooklyn For 2021-22

The Asase Yaa Cultural Arts Foundation has announced they have renewed their Arts Outreach program at Launch Expeditionary Learning Charter School and the Ember Charter School in Brooklyn. Asase Yaa's program will be in-person throughout the entire school year. Each school will benefit from their instructional and immersive classes featuring African and diasporic drumming and African, Hip Hop, Jazz dance classes, theater, visual arts, and choir which are core components of the Arts Outreach Program. All three schools primarily serve minority students and communities throughout Brooklyn.

Asase Yaa's Arts Outreach is entering into its third year of engagement at Launch Expeditionary Charter School, 580 Dean Street, 3rd Floor Brooklyn, NY 11213. Launch is a middle school that serves 300 6-8th grade students. This year Asase Yaa will be curating and producing major live events for Launch's Arts Program, including forthcoming holiday shows for 2021 and Black History Month and Spring events next year. In addition to their Outreach curriculum will play an integral role in the design of the theater, dance, and music studios for the new Launch state-of-the art K-12campus. Forthcoming construction for the campus is planned at the historic Floyd Bennett Field, an airfield in Barren Island, Jamaica Bay, which was the first municipal airport in New York City (1931). It will be the first school in New York intentionally designed to advance sustainability and racial equity.

"It has been an honor to serve both Launch and Ember," proclaimed Kofi Osei Williams, Executive Director of the Asase Yaa Cultural Arts Foundation. "We all share the same broader mission and vision of providing minority students and families throughout Brooklyn with excellence in the arts and the best learning techniques and educational programs available in New York."

Asase Yaa's multiple year Outreach partnership at Ember Charter School, (Elementary K-5) 616 Quincy St, Brooklyn, NY 11221 runs Monday - Thursday during regular school hours, (8:15 - 3:30 pm) and After School .School Monday - Friday. Ember Charter School is one of the only African Centered Public Charter Schools in Bedford-Stuyvesant, and they share students with the Asase Yaa School of the Arts, which is in the same area. Asase Yaa provides art enrichment for all grade levels and teaches Djembe drumming, Dance (African, Jazz, Hip hop), theater, visual arts, and choir for their in-school program, and the same for their After School program. In addition, they are developing and producing a live outdoor concert event for the Spring to showcase the work of their students and promote their partnership with Ember to the community.

For more information about Asase Yaa Arts Outreach Program go to: www.asaseyaaent.org, or contact Kofi Osei Williams at (646) 468-0710 or kwilliams@asaseyaaent.org

ABOUT THE PRINCIPALS:

Asase Yaa School of the Arts Outreach Program:

Asase Yaa School of the Arts Outreach is a mobile program that brings world-class cultural arts enrich and entertainment into your learning environment. Our mission has always been to offer in-school instruction for students within the City of New York public and charter school system (elementary, middle school and high schools) and throughout the Tri-State area. We optimize our curriculum for students in kindergarten through the 12th grade. We feature instruction in multiple performing arts genres, including African and African diasporic dance, African drumming, musical theater, vocal, ballet, tap, martial arts, hip hop, modern dance, acting, visual arts and instrumental performance.

Through the Arts Outreach, Asase Yaa hopes to share the creative vision of New York's most seasoned and qualified teaching artists with the spirit, energy, and passion of young talent through their program.

