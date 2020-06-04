Asase Yaa Cultural Arts Foundation Launches First Ever Crowdfunding Campaign

Brooklyn-based Asase Yaa Cultural Arts has announced plans to launch their first ever crowdfunding campaign, the Asase Yaa Summer Youth Employment Initiative," to raise $50,000 to fund summer employment for 20 teenage youth (ages 14-19) from June 15- August 7, 2020.

The Mightycause crowdfunding campaign will be launched on June 15 and run through August 15. Donating tiers include, $500, $250, $100, $50, $25, or any donation with a minimum of $5.00. All donations are tax-deductible and 100% of the funds raised will be allocated to support the Initiative.

The Asase Yaa School of the Arts constituency is comprised of 100% minorities. The Youth Summer Employment Initiative is designed to fill the void left by the termination of the State Youth Employment Program, which had previously provided summer employment for youth throughout New York City.

Rubie Inez Williams, Director of Operations for the Foundation noted, "We have always believed and understood that if we invest in our children, we will grow a powerful community. We live by the tenets. It takes a village to raise a child. Many people throughout the Tri-State area and throughout the nation are facing unemployment due to the pandemic, and we feel it's important that our minority youth are not overlooked and forgotten during the summer months, which is the peak time they're able to get jobs."

Asase Yaa's youth employees will be working weekly assisting the Foundation teachers and staff in daily operational activities such as event planning, financial budget forecasts, and researching other cultural arts organizations. They will also be provided with training in resume development, the operation of non-profits as a business, and understanding organizational programmatic impact. Participants in the employment initiative will also work with the Foundation's 14th Annual Children's Summer Art Camp, which attracts 80-100 youth annually. The day camp is a six-week program that is scheduled from June 29 - August 7, 2020.

Asase Yaa is committed to following all prevailing COVID-19 preventative and protective protocols and ensuring their counselors have a fun, safe, and financially rewarding summer.

For more details about how to donate starting June 15 to the Asase Youth Summer Employment Initiative or to get more information about Asaye Yaa go to: https://www.mightycause.com/story/Asaseyaa-Ysei

www.asaseyaaent.org

