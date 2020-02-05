Amanda Szeglowski/cakeface Presents 'This Is Now, And Now, And Now' at JACK

this is now, and now, and now. by Amanda Szeglowski/cakeface comes to JACK on March 4 - 7, 2020.

Everyone wants to grow old, and no-one wants to grow old. In this incisively humorous ode to aging, a multigenerational ensemble of women confront impermanence and imperfection with striking musicality and movement. Known for infusing bleak themes with sparkling wit, cakeface's newest work merges the subject of aging with a wabi-sabi worldview: nothing lasts, nothing is finished, nothing is perfect. Powered by the same creative team from their recent acclaimed work, Stairway to Stardom (HERE), this is now, and now, and now. employs cakeface's signature dance-theatre blend as it reveals an underbelly of intergenerational empathy.

CREATIVE TEAM:

Written and Directed by Amanda Szeglowski, Artistic Director, cakeface

Choreographed by Amanda Sdzeglowski in collaboration with the Company

Scenic Design: Aviva Novick

Lighting Design: Amanda K. Ringger

Composer: Prism House

Production Stage Manager: Alex B. West



FEATURING: Kelly Bartnik, Ali Castro, Jade Daugherty, Christine Farrell, Ayesha Jordan, Nola Sporn Smith



PERFORMANCE DATES & TIMES:

All performances will begin at 8:00pm EST.

Wednesday, March 4th,

Thursday, March 5th,

Friday, March 6th,

Saturday, March 7th.



TICKETS:

$25 General Admission, available at www.jackny.org



LOCATION: 18 Putnam Ave in Brooklyn. C or G train to Clinton-Washington. Shuttle to Franklin Ave. | www.jackny.org







