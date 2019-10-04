Ali Ewoldt to Headline A Free Bird Organization Gala

For the past 11 years A Free Bird Organization worked hard to give pediatric cancer patients the ability to pursue their artistic passions and heal with the arts. Now they announce their fifth annual Gala,a?? Diamondsa??, where children will be able to achieve their artistic potential of shining as bright and being as strong as a diamond. The Gala will take place on November 7th, 2019a?? at the a??Grand Slam Banquet Halla?? at 3534 Broadway, New York, NY 10031.

This year's Gala will feature Broadway star a??Ali Ewoldt from a??Phantom of The Opera??a, as well as singer Kim Veria, who collaborated with Daddy Yankee for on her hit song Como, and Metropolitan Bare opera singer a??Kirsten Scotta??. A Free Bird graduates will also be performing and showcasing their incredible talents they've acquired in the a??Take Fligha??t program This event is held to not only showcase incredible talents and raise money for the organization but to provide each child enrolled in the program the best possible opportunities to pursue their chosen art form (whether it be art, music, acting, singing or sports) while they battle cancer.

As a 100% volunteer-based 501(c)(3) non-profit arts education organization dedicated to helping children with cancer, they have many programs such as a??Dream Biga??, a??Take Flight and a??Fly Free a??where children are able to explore many different types of art forms. A Free Bird has also been supported by influential brands such as a??Google, Amazon, Rite Aid, Chipotle, Macy's, Barnes and Noble a??amongst many others, and was a??recognized by the Department of Education and Department of Cultural Affairs, and a??honored by Mayor Bill de Blasio at the NYC Mayoral Recognition Awarda??.

This year they would like to thank The Grand Slam Banquet Hall a??for the event space, Amikaa??, a??Flower Sterna??, a??Roses Only a??and a??The Business Card Shoppe a??for their support and event marketing materials. a??Check out their a??Websitea??, a??Gala pagea??, and a??6th annual magazine to learn more about A Free Bird organization.





