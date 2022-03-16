Agnes Borinsky's A SONG OF SONGS Extended At El Puente's Williamsburg Leadership Center

The Bushwick Starr is partnering with Jeremy O. Harris, El Puente, and Clubbed Thumb to present A Song of Songs by Agnes Borinsky (Weird Classrooms at University Settlement, Of Government with Clubbed Thumb), and directed by Machel Ross (Jeremy O. Harris' Black Exhibition at The Bushwick Starr, Ars Nova 2022 Vision Resident and 2020 Sundance Theater Lab fellow).

A Song of Songs unpacks and remixes the Biblical poem, treating it as a jumping off place for thinking about love, erotics, collectivity, and justice.

Two femmes find themselves in a charged romantic relationship:

I love you.

I don't believe you.

Ah well.

When one takes an unexpected journey to the underworld, the other is left wondering what they might have missed. Meanwhile, a third challenges them both to crack open their love and let it spill out into the world.

A Song of Songs is being created at and in community with El Puente. For a play about love, power, care, and justice, process and product are inextricably linked. Performances will be part performance, part ritual, featuring song, refreshments, and visual art.

Featuring Sekai Abeni, Agnes Borinsky, and Ching Valdes-Aran*

Creative Team: Frank Oliva (Scenic & Lighting Designer), Machel Ross (Costume Designer), Patricia Marjorie (Props Designer), Nazareth Hassan (Lead Sound Designer), Sheldon Bennett (Sound Co-Designer/A1), Joe Matunis & Vera Weinfield (Muralista Co-Conspirators), Joseph White (Composer), Gineiris Garcia (Stage Manager), Jana Lynne Umipig (Company Manager), Federica Borlenghi (Associate Director), Itzel Ayala (Production Manager), Jay Maury (Technical Director), John Del Gaudio (Creative Producer)

*These Actors are appearing courtesy of Actors' Equity Association. Equity Approved Showcase.

This project received development at Hubbard Hall in Cambridge, NY through a new partnership with The Bushwick Starr.