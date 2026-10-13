ADAKU, PART 2: SHE SHIVERS WITH IT to Make New York Premiere at BAM

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sweat variant, the collaborative practice of acclaimed performer, choreographer, and writer Okwui Okpokwasili and director, visual artist, and sound designer Peter Born, will present the New York premiere of adaku, part 2: she shivers with it as part of BAM's 2026 Next Wave Festival, November 11–15, 2026 (Wednesday–Saturday at 7:30pm, Sunday at 3pm). The BAM performance is presented in association with L'Alliance New York's Crossing The Line Festival.

The adaku trilogy is a speculative mythology about how one family in precolonial West Africa becomes entangled in the transatlantic slave trade. In part 2 of this mythology, sweat variant investigates the embodied impact of this violent rupture, while also considering the devastating consequences of the theft of artifacts designed to protect ancestral bonds. Set in a near future United States, adaku, part 2: she shivers with it excavates the consequences of erasure when events lead to sudden remembering. What is unleashed in the imagination of a young woman who has been led to believe she has no history worth remembering? What are the multitude of futures she can now imagine? sweat variant's multidisciplinary approach considers cycles of ritual and repair.

Co-created by Okwui Okpokwasili and Peter Born. Written by Okwui Okpokwasili. Director/Production Designer: Peter Born. Performed by Bria Bacon, audrey hailes, Okwui Okpokwasili, and AJ Wilmore. Rehearsal Collaborator: Ny Opong. Production Manager and Technical Director: Brian Scott. Production Manager: Jared Klein. Lighting Director: Michaelangelo DeSerio. Costume Co-Design and Fabrication: James Gibbel. Dramaturg: Katherine Profeta. Access Dramaturg: Kayla Hamilton. Producer: Annabel Heacock. Producing Strategist: Linsey Bostwick. Booking Agent: Sophie Myrtil-McCourty/Lotus Arts Management.

Recorded Wailing Chorus: Rena Anakwe, Holland Andrews, Olithea Anglin, Bria Bacon, yuniya edi kwon, Kris Lee, Okwui Okpokwasili, AJ Wilmore. Wailing Chorus Recording Engineer: Vishal Nayak. Wailing Chorus Co-Sound Designer: Will Johnson.

Performances will take place at BAM Fisher (Fishman Space), 321 Ashland Place, Brooklyn, NY. Running time 1 hour and 30 minutes (no intermission). Tickets start at $45, and are available at BAM.org.

adaku, part 2: she shivers with it will have its world premiere at the Wexner Center for the Performing Arts (Columbus, OH) October 20-22, 2026. Engagements in winter/spring 2027 include ASU Gammage (Tempe, AZ), January 23; the Institute of Contemporary Art/Boston (MA), April 9-10; Krannert Center for the Performing Arts (Urbana, IL), April 30-May 1; and the Walker Art Center (Minneapolis, MN), May 7-8

In addition to the performances, both the Wexner Center for the Arts and the Institute of Contemporary Art/Boston will present accompanying solo exhibitions inspired by the physical research developed for adaku, part 2, and will feature a new sculptural and video-based installation. The ICA/Boston exhibition will also feature the installation from sweat variant's my tongue is a blade, which will be activated by local performers throughout the six-month exhibition. Exhibit at the Wexner: On view now through January 24, 2027. ICA/Boston: February 11-August 1, 2027.

adaku, part 2: she shivers with it is commissioned by Aspen Art Museum, the Wexner Center for the Arts, and Yale Schwarzman Center as lead commissioners, and is co-commissioned by the Walker Art Center. adaku, part 2: she shivers with it is a National Performance Network (NPN) Creation & Development Fund Project co-commissioned by ASU Gammage, CAP UCLA, DiverseWorks, Institute of Contemporary Art/Boston, the Walker Art Center, and NPN. For more information, visit www.npnweb.org. adaku, part 2: she shivers with it was made possible by the New England Foundation for the Arts' National Dance Project, with lead funding from the Doris Duke Foundation and The Mellon Foundation. adaku, part 2: she shivers with it is also supported by the Harkness Foundation for Dance. Thank you to the J.E. Commission Fund and David Thomson for additional support for the development of adaku, part 2: she shivers with it.

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sweat variant is the collaborative practice of Okwui Okpokwasili and Peter Born. Since 1996, they have been working at the intersection of dance, theater, and visual art to make challenging and rigorous work that reaffirms that which has been deemed marginal as the true center through the exploration of Black interiority. Okpokwasili and Born are interested in building a spectacle of radical intimacy, in which both performers and audience are acknowledged as being locked in a mutual gaze. They hope to activate a space that allows the audience to question who they are looking at, and how they are looking.

Okpokwasili and Born have created the Bessie Award-winning pent up: a revenge dance and Bronx Gothic. The latter continues to tour internationally, most recently to the 2024 Milan Triennale. Other performances include let slip, hold sway, adaku, part 1: the road opens, Adaku's Revolt, swallow the moon, Sitting on a Man's Head, and poor people's TV room, which also toured the US. Their work has been featured internationally, including at the Berlin Biennale, the Young Vic, and the Tate. Recent works include installations in the exhibitions Grief and Grievance, Art and Mourning in America at the New Museum (NYC), Witch Hunt at the Hammer Museum in Los Angeles, and Sex Ecologies at Kunsthall Trondheim in Norway. poor people's TV room (solo) installation is in the Hammer Museum and Whitney Museum collections.

Okwui Okpokwasili (she/her) is a Brooklyn-based performer, actor, choreographer, and writer. Okpokwasili has earned numerous accolades, including a 2025 Art Award from the American Academy of Arts and Letters, a 2018 Princeton University Hodder Fellowship, a 2018 Herb Alpert Award, a 2018 Doris Duke Artist Award, and a 2018 MacArthur Fellowship. Okpokwasili was the 2015-2017 Randjelovic/Stryker New York Live Arts Resident Commissioned Artist. She was the inaugural artist for the Kravis Studio Residency program at MoMA in 2022, and an artist in residence at the Brown Arts Institute in 2023. She continues to collaborate with Ralph Lemon, Kevin Beasley, Saidiya Hartman, and Kaneza Schaal, among other artists. She will be performing again this fall at BAM in the US premiere of Minor Music at the End of the World (written by Saidiya Hartman and directed by Sarah Benson), December 4-11.

Peter Born (he/him) works as a director, composer, and designer of performance and installation. In collaboration with Okpokwasili, Born's work has been featured in the Berlin Biennale, Grief and Grievance: Art and Mourning in America at the New Museum, Witch Hunt at the Hammer Museum, Loophole of Retreat: Venice and Sex Ecologies at Kunsthall Trondheim, as well as performance work at MoMA, the Whitney Museum, MASS MoCA, the Irish Museum of Modern Art and ICA/Boston, among others. This coming year, sweat variant has two solo museum exhibitions at the Wexner Center and ICA Boston, featuring a new installation work, where you go full, volume 5. He is the recipient of four New York Dance and Performance “Bessie” Awards. His work as an art director and prop stylist has been featured in video and photo projects with Vogue, Estée Lauder, Barney's Co-op, Bloomingdale's, Old Navy, 25 magazine, The Wall Street Journal, and No Strings Puppet Productions.

audrey elaine hailes (she/we) is a movement-theater artist based up and down the Eastern Seaboard. hailes has had the privilege of collaborative and performative relationships with Maria Bauman, Nina Angela Mercer, Paloma McGregor, Ebony Golden, Okwui Okpokwasili, Ani Taj, among others, and has served as movement consultant and associate choreographer at institutions including New York University-Abu Dhabi, The Kennedy Center, Atlantic Theatre Co., and Baltimore Center Stage. Hailes's own choreography has been commissioned by Gibney Dance, Dance Theatre Etcetera, Movement Research, BAAD!, and New York Live Arts.

AJ Wilmore, (they/she) was born and raised in Philadelphia on the land known as Lenapehoking, the ancestral home of the Lenni-Lenape people, Wilmore is a Brooklyn-based artist and performer whose practice is shaped by questions of storytelling, identity, and the complexities of Black familial relationships. A 2020 graduate of University of the Arts, Wilmore has performed in works by Okwui Okpokwasili and Peter Born, Ralph Lemon, Joan Jonas, MBDance, and Jonathan Gonzalez. In 2025 they performed in OO-GA-LA Reimagined, a reimagining of the 1983 duet by Fred Holland and Ishmael Houston-Jones for Danspace Project's 50th anniversary. They've participated in performances presented at venues including the Brooklyn Academy of Music, Abrons Arts Center, MoMA and MoMA PS1, Danspace Project, Philadelphia Art Alliance, Judson Memorial Church, Snug Harbor Cultural Center, International Theater Amsterdam, and Teatro Goldoni Venice. A 2025 Dancing While Black Fellow, Wilmore recently premiered their first experimental film, Untitled (434). Their practice—driven by making love to their fears—investigates the stakes, texture, and vulnerability of their social and sexual life.

Bria Bacon (she/her) is an embodied movement scientist and artist, holding passions and gifts in dance, theater, writing, sound-making, and singing. She has worked with Bebe Miller Company, Stefanie Batten Bland, Jordan Demetrius Lloyd, chameckilerner, Wendell Gray II, Sally Silvers, Johnnie Cruise Mercer, Stephen Petronio Company, and Kyle Marshall Choreography, as well as Beth Gill and Rachel Comey in NYFW and Company Christoph Winkler in Berlin, DE. Currently, she is in-lab and performing with sweat variant, Saidiya Hartman, and Reggie Wilson/Fist and Heel Performance Group, among others. Bacon's work is being supported as a 2026 BAX Space Grantee. All praise to the angels, ancestors, and folx within her village.

Ny Opong (they/them) is a movement artist and performer. They received a BFA from Mason Gross School of the Arts at Rutgers University in 2019. Upon graduation they joined the Bill T. Jones/Arnie Zane Company where they were a member from 2019 to 2024. After leaving the company they joined the cast of the immersive theater show Life and Trust until its closing in April 2025. Opong has also worked in collaboration with and performed in live works and dance films by many interdisciplinary artists. Through years of modern, jazz, West African, and ballet dance training partnered with various somatic practices and work with text and breath, Opong fuels what they have learned with what they have experienced to deepen their performance practice. They often work with improvisation as their movement medium in an effort to reveal the memories and stories that are held in their body, and discovering how those memories influence, affect, and aid how we shape our lives to move through the world.

For more information about Okwui Okpokwasili and Peter Born, visit www.sweatvariant.com.

BAM (Brooklyn Academy of Music) is a multi-arts center located in Brooklyn, NY, and home to adventurous artists, audiences, and ideas. For more than 160 years, BAM has been the home for the next wave in art and culture, presenting bold theater, dance, music, opera, film, and multidisciplinary performance from around the world.

L'Alliance New York is an independent, not-for-profit organization committed to providing its audience and students with engaging French language classes and audacious multi-disciplinary programming that celebrates the diversity of francophone cultures and creativity around the world. A welcoming and inclusive community for all ages and all backgrounds, L'Alliance New York is a place where people can meet, learn, and explore the richness of our heritages and share discoveries. L'Alliance New York strives to amplify voices and build bridges from the entire francophone world to New York and beyond.

Crossing The Line is a citywide festival that engages International Artists and New York City audiences in artistic discovery and critical dialogue to re-imagine the world around us. Crossing The Line is produced by L'Alliance New York in partnership with leading cultural institutions.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 18 Days 03 Hrs 30 Min 13 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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