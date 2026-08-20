Gabby Beans, Elizabeth Marvel and More to Star in THE FORD/HILL PROJECT at BAM

BAM has revealed the complete cast for The Ford/Hill Project, a Waterwell production created by Elizabeth Marvel (House of Cards, Homeland) and multi-Obie winner Lee Sunday Evans (Oratorio for Living Things, Farmhouse/Whorehouse, Home), who also directs. Starring Marvel as Christine Blasey Ford, four-time-Obie winner Gabby Beans (Romeo + Juliet, Jonah) as Anita Hill, Teagle Bougere (Winter's Tale at the Delacorte, Night at the Museum, A Beautiful Mind) as Clarence Thomas and Josh Hamilton (What we Did before Our Moth Days, 13 Reasons Why) as Brett Kavanaugh, The Ford/Hill Project runs September 8–20, 2026 at the BAM Fisher (321 Ashland Pl) as part of its 2026 Fall season.

The Ford/Hill Project brings the verbatim Senate testimony of Anita Hill and Christine Blasey Ford to the stage in a gripping and meticulously crafted work of theater. This Waterwell production uses a script created entirely from the transcripts of these two Supreme Court confirmation hearings, with a four-person ensemble giving voice to two landmark moments in American history.

Thirty years apart, Hill and Ford shared deeply personal experiences on a national stage, speaking with clarity and courage in the face of intense scrutiny and skepticism. Heard together, their words resonate across the decades, revealing the enduring personal and political consequences of speaking truth to power—and the profound impact of their testimony. Timely, thought-provoking, and deeply resonant, The Ford/Hill Project asks audiences to reconsider these pivotal hearings and the history that continues to unfold in their wake.

The creative team for The Ford/Hill Project includes Tia Harewood-Millington (Production Stage Manager), Jeffrey Salerno (Co-Sound Designer & Audio Editor), Mikhail Fiksel (Co-Sound Designer), Oona Curley (Lighting Designer), Amanda Roberge (Costume Coordinator), Francesca Sabel and Rachel Gita Karp (Associate Directors), Faye Armon-Troncoso (Original Props Designer), and ShowShow (Co-Producer).

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