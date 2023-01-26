A SCARY GOOD CHARACTER SHOW and WILBURN: HALF-HOUR LIVE Are Coming To The Brooklyn Comedy Collective

Erica Diederich will perform in her one-woman show "A Scary Good Character Show". The show is both written and self-directed by Diederich. The performance will be presented by The Brooklyn Comedy Collective on Friday, January 27th at 7:00 PM and will feature a double billing with her sketch team 'Wilburn'. Tickets ($15) are available for advance purchase at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2221206®id=324&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.brooklyncc.com%2Fshow-schedule%2Ferica%2F1-27?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1. The performance will run approximately 60 minutes.

'A Scary Good Character Show' -

Erica Diederich (Character's Welcome Digital, Comedy Central Digital) was an exceptionally terrified baby child. Then one day, everything changed. She now watches movies like 'The Conjuring' and 'It' for fun. Come watch her half-hour exploration of all things horror, laugh at some spooky themed characters and be a part in discovering how to overcome the terror within.

'Wilburn: Half-Hour Live' -

Come watch the up and coming group 'Wilburn' perform 30 minutes of sketch comedy that is sure to make you pee your pants with laughter (in the good way!!) You're sure to leave with a satisfied funny bone! ...Did you buy tickets yet??

Featuring: Erica Diederich, Katherine Coleman, Tiffany Springle, Laura Ornella, Ellen Ko, Rowena Lair. Chereese Foster, Ashley Siebels, Charlotte Otremba and Jake Lewis

PERFORMANCE DETAILS:

WHAT: A Scary Good Character Show

WHO: By Erica Diederich

Self Directed

Written by Erica Diederich

WHEN: 7:00p.m. Friday, January 27

WHERE: The Brooklyn Comedy Collective

HOW MUCH: $15

RUNNING TIME: 60 minutes

TICKETS: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2221206®id=324&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.brooklyncc.com%2Fshow-schedule%2Ferica%2F1-27?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

Erica Diederich (Actor/Comedian/Writer) Erica is a New York City-based actor, originally from Upstate NY. She debuted her one-woman show "A Scary Good Character Show" at The PIT's Digital Solocom Festival in 2021 and has since performed the show with The Squirrel NYC and The Brooklyn Comedy Collective. Erica received her B.F.A. from Niagara University and has performed on stage and screen ever since. She also performs with her sketch teams Wilburn and Easy Tiger as part of the BoogieManja Sketch Collective.More info at: www.ericadiederich.com