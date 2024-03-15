A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC Comes to Theater 2020

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



THEATER 2020 has announced its spring mainstage run of the Stephen Sondheim musical masterpiece “A Little Night Music,” in a limited run of 16 performances, Thursday, April 18th - Sunday, May 12th, 2024.

Inspired by the 1955 Ingmar Bergman film Smiles of a Summer Night, A Little Night Music is a celebration of love and second chances. This Multi TONY Award winning musical is a longtime favorite of Sondheim and all musical theater lovers everywhere. Featuring some of Sondheim’s most beloved melodies, the story follows the adventures of renowned actress Desirée Armfeldt, and the colorful characters in her life. Filled with much emotional churning, soul searching, and comedy, in the end, the plot twists unravel, true love reigns, and the summer night smiles. Best suited for ages 10 and up.

CREATIVE: Co-Director/Choreographers David Fuller/Judith Jarosz (NYITA & Nytheater.com Award, GLAAD nom.), Music Director/Pianist Mitchell Brownell, Lighting Design Giles Hogya, Projections/Video Design Alex Kopnick,, Costume Design Robert Jay Pugh, PSM Linda Elizabeth, ASM Colston Rienhoff.

CAST:, Bobby Barksdale, Corey Barron, Kelly Collins, Mathew Curtis, Caryn Hartglass*, Jaymi Michylle Horn*, Meghan Hutchins, Melrose Johnson*, Johana Gracia Lara, Emma Noelani, Josh Powell*, Kathryn Taylor Rose, Tanner Sands, Maria Tramontozzi. (*Appearing courtesy of Actors Equity Association)