Article Pixel Apr. 26, 2020  

20-60 TO SHARE Movement To Premiere At The Woods Universe

20-60 to Share is a movement piece that mixes innovative and bold acrobatics, dance and audience inclusion. This feminist performance strives to open a conversation about intimate performance art and the communal experience that is theater.

This piece is a devised exploration of the free, wild, untamed female body and ritualistic connection. 20-60 to Share was created by Clara Wiest and Joanna Warren.

The piece will be presented on July 10th at the Woods Universe, Ridgewood (1826 Palmetto St) on July 10th at 7PM and 8PM

Directed by Clara Wiest

Produced by Federica Borlenghi

5$ Tickets. For more information visit fedeborlenghi.com



