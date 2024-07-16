Tickets Go On Sale This Week For SISTER ACT in Brisbane

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Tickets for the Brisbane season of the most heavenly of musicals, Sister Act, will go on sale at 9:00am AEST, Thursday 18 July. Starring Casey Donovan as Deloris Van Cartier as well as Genevieve Lemon and Rhonda Burchmore, Sister Act will open in February at QPAC.

The eagerly anticipated production of the Broadway and UK smash hit musical comedy is based on the iconic film starring Whoopi Goldberg. It features original music by Tony® and eight-time Oscar® award-winner Alan Menken (Disney’s Aladdin, Enchanted, The Little Mermaid), and songs inspired by Motown, soul and disco, making this heavenly musical joyous and uplifting in equal measures.

Sister Act was nominated for five Tony Awards, including Best Musical, as well as a total of six Olivier Award nominations across the original West End season and the London revival season.

Disco diva Deloris’ life takes a surprising turn when she witnesses a murder. Placed under protective custody she is hidden in the one place she shouldn’t be found – a convent! Encouraged to help the struggling choir, she helps her fellow sisters find their true voices as she unexpectedly rediscovers her own.

Rehearsals are currently underway for the cast, which also includes Sophie Montague, Bianca Bruce, Raphael Wong, James Bryers, Damien Bermingham, Emma Powell, Sally Bourne, Jordan Angelides, Tom Struik, James Bell, Kayla Carter, Gabriyel Thomas Theodore Williams, Patrick Volpe, Elenor Smith Adams, Cara Bessey, Melanie Bird, Simon Fairweather and Jake Ameduri.

Composer Alan Menken’s music, songs and scores have become an integral part of the fabric of our lives since his first works were produced nearly 40 years ago. His chart-topping songs have included Beauty and the Beast, A Whole New World, Colours of the Wind and Go the Distance. His stage musicals include God Bless You, Mr Rosewater, Atina: Evil Queen of the Galaxy, Real Life Funnies, Little Shop of Horrors, Kicks, The Dream on Royal Street, Beauty and the Beast, A Christmas Carol, Weird Romance, King David, The Little Mermaid, Sister Act, Leap of Faith, Newsies, Aladdin, The Hunchback of Notre Dame, The Apprenticeship of Duddy Kravitz, A Bronx Tale and Hercules.

Song and score credits for film musicals include: The Little Mermaid (animated), Beauty and the Beast (animated), Newsies, Aladdin (animated), The Hunchback of Notre Dame, Hercules, The Shaggy Dog, Home on the Range, Enchanted, Tangled, Mirror Mirror, Beauty and the Beast (live action), Howard, Aladdin (live action), Disenchanted (live action), The Little Mermaid (live action).

He is the winner of eight Oscars, with four for Best Score and four for Best Song and holds the distinction of having won more Academy Awards than any other living individual. Other notable awards include 11 Grammy Awards, seven Golden Globes, a Daytime Emmy Award, a Tony for Best Original Musical Score (Newsies), an Olivier Award, three Outer Critics Circle Awards and two Drama Desk Awards. His 2021 Emmy win elevated him to EGOT status, as the 16th person ever to receive Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony awards.

Comments