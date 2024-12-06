Review: THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE at Concert Hall, QPAC

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Yo, Ho, Yo, Ho A Pirate's Life for Me! Get those swords ready and protect thy daughters as The Pirates of Penzance swing into QPAC's Concert Hall this weekend! This classic Gilbert & Sullivan production follows the young pirate, Frederic, who after completing his 21st year as an apprentice pirate, is released and meets Mabel, the daughter of the incompetent Major-General Stanley. However, Frederic soon learns that he was born on the 29th of February and has his birthday only once a leap year, meaning his duty to the pirate king is still bound until his 21st birthday (some 40+ years away). With many other characters and stories interweaving in the classic, this beautiful piece of opera is a shining light for what modern adaptions can be.

Directed by Stuart Maunder AM, this stunning revival has been crafted with such care to produce a stunning modern adaption. This production was classed as a 'Staged Concert' meaning a lot of the usual production elements you see in a full-scale musical have been pulled back. The set and props were minimal to focus on the story and talent of the performers. Maunder's blocking of this concert was still hard-hitting and professional, absolutely rivaling those full-scale musicals we often see next door at the Lyric Theatre.

It's impossible to talk about The Pirates of Penzance without talking about the breathtaking music, and under the watchful eye of Isaac Hayward there was no way it was not going to be perfect. This 23-piece band almost did not stop throughout this 2-hour Opera and was pitch perfect from the first note of the overture to the last beat of the bows. In addition, Hayward has shaped these vocals into something ethereal, every note was calculated and thought out making the music absolutely perfect throughout the entire show.

Lighting by Ben Hughes was beautiful, the colors, tones, and textures created by the lighting sincerely helped to create a beautiful landscape and assist the audience in knowing time and place. Sound by Steve Thornely was impressive, managing a plethora of microphones from both cast and musicians. Overall the level was quite low for a production this size, however, that could be due to many factors outside of Thornely's control.

Production design by Penny Challen was immaculate. The set had 4 big sails up in the rafters of the Concert hall really emulating the pirate ship the bandits were on. Additionally, the costumes were sensational and crafted with such care that they were authentic and stunning.

The cast however was incredible from top to bottom. Ben Mingay as the Pirate King was hilarious and suave at the same time and their vocals were fantastic and the audience dripped off every word.

The 'old wrench character,' Ruth, is played by Antoinette Halloran (though she is anything but!) Halloran played this hilarious character with grace and beauty, and it is no surprise Halloran has also played Mrs Lovett in Sweeney Todd as her comedic timing and gritty accent and vocals are fantastic.

Jason Barry-Smith as the Modern Major General was brilliant, their rendition of 'I Am The Very Model of a Modern Major General' is something that Gilbert & Sullivan would be impressed by. The famous song, whilst catchy, is a formidable task by any who attempt it and Barry-Smith shot it out of the park and should be highly commended for their acting and physical comedy as well.

The wider cast played several supporting roles and ensemble tracks; Matthew Broadbent (Sargent), Aidan Hodder (Samuel), Jessica Mills (Isabel), Sophie Moman (Edith), Monica Ruggiero (Kate), Zoe Catchpoole, Sam Hamilton, Tashana Hardy, Jeremy Herron, Freddie Klein, Liam Jackson, Camilo Lopez, Georgia Mercer, Joel Parnis, Dallas Tippet, David Upcher and Callum Warrender were all fantastic and helped to create this incredible production. Commendations must be given to the entire cast during one of the closing Act 1 songs where the full cast sang acapella (without music) all in full harmony (FYI this is not easy!). It was incredible to witness and a true feat of musical talent for all.

However, we cannot forget, Billy Bourchier as Frederic and Nina Korbe as Mabel, both shinning stars in this production. Vocally, they were faultless, Korbe had some incredible high notes throughout the show and hit them on turn without wavering everytime. A true testament to their talent and experience, and Bourchier's bubble and energetic portrayal of the lead was astounding to watch. The way they jumped, ran and bounced all across the stage whilst singing in opera was a true delight to watch.

Overall, The Pirates of Penzance, whilst an olden classic most often shelved, is a fantastic opportunity for classical musicians to truly showcase their talent and skill. QPAC & Prospeo Arts' revival is no different and truly is a fantastic piece of art for theatre goers young and old. Performing only until December 8th, be sure to get your tickets before they run out!

Photos: Joel Devereux

