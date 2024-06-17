Feature: WHODONEIT from The Brisbane Gang Show

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Get ready for two hours of mystery, laughter and toe-tapping songs! The Brisbane Gang Show is excited to present this year's production, ‘WhoDoneIt’. From 28 June to 6 July 2024, join us at the Draney Theatre, Marist College (Ashgrove), for an entertaining experience that will leave you wanting more!

The Brisbane Gang Show has been a beloved part of the local Brisbane arts scene since 1952, known for showcasing the incredible talent of young Scouts and Girl Guides. After a successful production in 2023 of ‘Forward to Fame’ the Brisbane Gang Show is back for its 73rd season, making it the longest consecutively run Gang Show in the world. ‘WhoDoneIt’ is a fun musical adventure that follows a colourful cast of characters as they try to solve the perplexing ‘WhoDoneIt’ when a party guest is offed! With lots of surprises, hilarious moments, and catchy musical numbers, this show is perfect for the whole family.

Show Details

Title : Brisbane Gang Show 2024 – WhoDoneIt

: Brisbane Gang Show 2024 – WhoDoneIt Dates : 28 June – 6 July 2024

: 28 June – 6 July 2024 Venue : Draney Theatre, Marist College, Ashgrove

: Draney Theatre, Marist College, Ashgrove Tickets: From $16 – On sale now at https://brisbanegangshow.com.au/tickets

From the Chief Commissioner:

“Scouts Queensland is proud to once again present the 73rd Annual Brisbane Gang Show. The show provides our youth members who have a special interest in Performing Arts the opportunity to showcase their talents,” says Scouts Queensland Chief Commissioner, Geoff Doo. “Gang Show is simply one component of the Scouting program in which we have a diverse range of activities that are adventurous, fun, challenging and inclusive. We look forward to welcoming you to a performance that demonstrates what Scouting delivers to our communities.”

From the Director:

“The entire Gang are excited to perform 'WhoDoneIt' this year,” says Director Rhiannah Boch. “Our 100 cast and over 150 support members have been working incredibly hard over the past 5 months, and we can’t wait to share this amazing production with the Brisbane community… Who do you think ‘DoneIt?!’”

From the Producer:

“Each year, the Brisbane Gang Show is a major highlight for thousands of audience members,” says Producer Shaun Sandilands. “It provides incredible entertainment, and with tickets priced under $30, it's an ideal way to enjoy a family outing on a budget. If you haven't experienced a Gang Show before, or if it's been a while since your last visit, this is one performance you won't want to miss.”

About Brisbane Gang Show:

The Brisbane Gang Show is an annual musical event that gives Scouts and Girl Guides aged 9 and up the chance to shine on stage. For over 73 years, it has been a highlight of the local performing arts calendar, known for its high-quality performances and its role in developing youth members through performing arts. Don’t miss out on this exciting production of ‘WhoDoneIt’. Grab your tickets now!

Comments