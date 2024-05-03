Review: THE WOMAN IN BLACK at Queensland Performing Arts Centre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Prepare yourself for an unforgettable encounter with terror as The Woman in Black takes centre stage at the Queensland Performing Arts Centre's Playhouse Theatre. After captivating audiences for 33 years in London's West End, this spine-chilling tale finally arrives in Australia.

The narrative unfolds around Arthur Kipps, a young lawyer thrust into a daunting task: sorting through the belongings of the recently departed Mrs. Alice Drablow in a remote corner of northern England. At her funeral, he crosses paths with the mysterious Woman in Black, whose very presence sends shivers down the spines of locals. Alone in the eerie confines of Eel Marsh House, Kipps finds himself haunted by sightings of this sinister figure, unraveling a tragic past and facing dire consequences.

Under the masterful direction of Robin Herford, assisted by AnTony Eden (Associate Director) and Tim Hill (Resident Director), the production unfolds flawlessly. Herford's meticulous attention to detail crafts a riveting experience, captivating the audience from start to finish. Through Brechtian techniques such as on-stage character transformations and direct audience engagement, Herford prompts thought and reflection, embodying the essence of compelling theatre.

Set in the 1920s, Michael Holt's striking design sets the stage with its muted color palette, enhanced by captivating lighting effects. Utilizing shadow and light, Holt creates a visually stunning backdrop, from the haunting graveyard to the ominous halls of Eel Marsh House, captivating the audience with its spectral allure.

Kevin Sleep's evocative lighting further enriches the atmosphere, seamlessly complementing Holt's design. While some blackout moments may feel prolonged, they do little to detract from the overall ambiance. Particularly noteworthy is the haunting glow of the hallway, bathed in an eerie orange hue, intensifying the slow-burning tension of the narrative.

Sebastian Frost's immersive sound design adds depth to the experience, enveloping the audience in a 360-degree auditory soundscape. From the distant rumble of carriages to spine-chilling screams and ominous creaks, Frost's work heightens the suspense, keeping viewers on the edge of their seats.

In the hands of John Waters as Arthur Kipps, the production truly shines. Waters' commanding presence and versatility captivate as he embodies the role of the seasoned Arthur Kipps and a myriad of other characters, delivering a tour de force performance.

Daniel MacPherson's dynamic portrayal of The Actor and various roles injects the production with palpable energy, sustaining the tension throughout. Their commitment to the story is evident, culminating in a gripping performance that lingers long after the final bow.

The Woman in Black is a testament to the power of theatre, blending ingenious design, masterful direction, and stellar performances into a spellbinding experience. For aficionados of horror and aficionados of fine theatre alike, this five-star production is not to be missed. Brace yourself for an unforgettable journey into the heart of darkness.

