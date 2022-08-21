Interview: Helen Cassidy and Karen Crone on FOURTEEN by shake & stir

shake & stir, one of Australia's leading contemporary theatre companies is debuting their new work Fourteen, an adaptation of award-winning journalist Shannon Molloy's memoir about growing up gay in central Queensland at Brisbane Festival this year. With a star-studded creative team and cast from Brisvegas, it brings me great joy to introduce this interview, allbeit a virtual one, that I had the joy of doing with cast members and Brisbane theatre royality Helen Cassidy and Karen Crone on their roles in the production. Read on to hear what they had to say...

VIRAG: Shannon Molloy's best-selling memoir Fourteen is a story about his fourteenth year of life as a gay kid at an all-boys rugby-mad Catholic school in regional Queensland. How does Molloy's work translate to the twenty-first century?

HC: Sadly, Shannon's experiences of bullying and his feelings of isolation and alienation are just as current and relatable in today's world. Recent studies put the number of Australian school children experiencing bullying at 1 in 4.

This means far too many fourteen-year-olds today are suffering just as Shannon did.

But Shannon's story is one of overcoming these horribly traumatic experiences. He saw through the small mindedness and cruelty he experienced and conquered this trauma. With the support and love of his family and many guardian angels he survived where too many children would have been lost.

KC: The story of Shannon Molloy in many ways is timeless and universal as it deals with the age-old dilemma of being different. To alienate or suppress others for being individual or different in their beliefs or affiliations has a well-worn track in our world's history. The persecution of difference of any kind be it religious, political, ethnic or sexual difference, has produced incredible carnage across the mindfield of time. Fourteen is a story of belief in yourself and overcoming adversity, and it definitely has resonance in our contemporary world. I am sure that audiences no matter what age or background will connect to the heart of this story.

Shannon Molloy represents so many young people who are bullied for no other reason than being different. Hopefully this story can be a positive light for young people struggling with identity and their place in this crazy world.

VIRAG: Have you had Molloy sit it on rehearsals before and if so, what did it feel like having the author in room and the person whose intimate story you're sharing?

HC: We were very lucky to have Shannon in the room for the first week of rehearsals. It was surreal at times to be discussing such intimate and traumatic experiences in a somewhat analytical way as we work to tell this story on stage. He was able to illuminate parts of the story and characters in such a valuable way we were so grateful to have him there.

KC: It was wonderful to have Shannon in the room with us for the first week, such a pleasure to be able to talk directly with the author. It was difficult at times for all of us, as there are some very confronting and challenging memories of Shannon's that we are dealing with. But, Shannon wanted and needed to share this story for many reasons, and as a company we are working empathetically and professionally to present his story the best we can.

VIRAG: You both play strong matriarchal figure in the play. Tell us more about that.

KC: Donna is a champion and an inspirational mother. It is always challenging playing a non-fiction role but that is half the fun, and this character is full of grit, honesty, heart and soul. I love her. She is a down to earth no bullshit character who has had a struggle of a life herself. Religion has played a nasty role in both Donna and Shannon's lives. It has not always brought them comfort that's for sure. She has the stoicism to never give up and to somehow find a way to move forward. I think she is a great example of what can be achieved if you believe in yourself and in your dreams. I am so looking forward to meeting the real Mrs. Molloy.

HC: Shannon's sister Trinity is 8 years older than Shannon and very protective of him. She saw how much Shannon was suffering and did all she could to help him survive and plot his ultimate escape from Yeppoon.

VIRAG: If you could only use three words to describe this play, what would those three words be?

HC: HOLD ON TIGHT

KC: Heartfelt, heinous and hope

shake & stir's Fourteen runs from the 27th of August as a part of Brisbane Festival's 2022 Season.

Black and white rehearsal shots by LARA RIX

Colour shots by DAVID FELL

Main hero shot by DYLAN EVANS