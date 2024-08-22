Everybody NOW! Wins IMPACT Award

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



National arts organisation Everybody NOW! was lpresented with Performing Arts Connections Australia’s IMPACT AWARD for their extraordinary community engagement work undertaken as part of their large-scale participatory arts production, Roller Coaster. This annual national awards program celebrates excellence in performing arts leadership, new thinking and best practice, with a focus on lasting impact in communities.

Roller Coaster premiered on the Gold Coast in 2023 with the support of commissioning partners Bleach Festival and HOTA Home of the Arts, where Everybody NOW! are based as a resident ‘home’ company.

Created over two years, with over 70 free community creative workshops, performances and rehearsals, this innovative arts project brought together an award-winning artistic team, alongside hundreds of roller skaters from across South East Queensland.

The outcome was a fierce, tender and explosive production with humour, heart, and a propulsive live soundtrack based on real community stories exploring the roller coaster of contemporary life.

Roller Coaster Co-Artistic Directors Kate Baggerson, Ian Pidd and Bec Reid said, “We are delighted to win this award! We believe that participatory art-making and community storytelling can make significant positive impacts in our communities. This award attests to just that. We’re really proud that Roller Coaster as well as being a great artistic outcome has supported communities to build friendships, feel connected, listened to and improve their overall wellbeing.

To have the production supported, created and premiered on the Gold Coast, and then recognised by PAC Australia and our peers is really exciting for our organisation and for the future of the production to be created again with skating communities right across Australia.”

Gold Coast Mayor Tom Tate says, “The Gold Coast’s arts and culture credentials continue to grow, and winning awards at a national level is due recognition for our growing creative community. Congratulations to Everybody NOW!, and may you continue to make an important impact in the community for many years to come.”

Local park skater Lucy Millar reflected on the impact Roller Coaster has had on her saying, “Everybody NOW created a place where everyone was welcome; where stories were welcome and people’s voices were heard. To see those stories turn into something creative was just amazing.”

Commissioning partner’s Experience Gold Coasts’, Head of Arts and Culture, Yarmila Alfonzetti said, “Roller Coaster is a shining example of how art can bring people together, creating meaningful connections and shared experiences. The PAC Australia Impact Award highlights the significant contribution of Everybody NOW! in fostering community spirit and engagement. We are so proud to have supported this production through HOTA Home of The Arts and Bleach Festival that has undoubtedly inspired our community with lasting impacts.”

The legacy and impacts of Roller Coaster continue with Everybody NOW! publishing a full Impact Report and Research paper documenting the projects outcomes in the community as well as recently filming a music video clip to a hero track from the show ‘Gonna Fit’.

Roller Coaster is a production by Everybody NOW! commissioned by BLEACH* Festival and HOTA Home of the Arts, with support from: the Restart Investment to Sustain and Expand (RISE) Fund – an Australian Government initiative; the Queensland Government through Arts Queensland, part of the Department of Communities, Housing and Digital Economy; the City of Gold Coast, Community Bank Tugun, Cocobella and Chuffed Skates.





