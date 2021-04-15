Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Comedy Show Lampoons the Mystical World of Physics

Fortune telling, fakery and fun at the Anywhere Festival

Apr. 15, 2021  

If you've ever scoffed at psychics, mocked mystics or thought fortune telling was a load of faff, then "The Great Grandiosa" is the show for you.

This Marvellous Mystic of Mirth will welcome seekers into her grotto to provide spiritualist services including communing with those in the Other Worlds, tarot, dream intepretation, crystal ball-gazing, and palm reading.

The Divine Delphian Diva and her Acolytes will spin comedy gold from audience responses.

"From its earliest days the world of spiritualism has been rife with personalities and conventions ripe for parody," Act React producer and The Great Grandiosa's "handler" Natalie Bochenski said.

"A convincing psychic has to improvise, so we're just taking it to extreme lengths for laughs." The Great Grandiosa responded "I am NOT a parody. I am a Supersensory Clairvoyant of Alchemy and Metaphysics, and you don't need a crystal ball to see that."

9, 16, 23 MAY AT THE SIDESHOW, WEST END

15 MAY AT THE CEDAR SOCIAL, FERNY HILLS TICKETS

$25/$20 BOOK VIA: WWW.ANYWHERE.IS


