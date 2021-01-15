BWW Review: SHREK the Musical at QPAC

Last night, QPAC's Lyric Theatre transformed into our favourite green ogre's swamp and it is quite the spectacle. And the musical spares no expense with only the most dazzling costumes, set and puppets. Whilst I never in my wildest dreams imagined that I'd be laughing and cheering through a mask at the theatre, it was worth it to be immersed in such a world of colour, hope and love. From Fiona getting her own fairytale ending, to Farquad re-uniting with his long-lost father, to the Pinocchio finally accepting himself for who he was... the musical has it all.

Whilst the style of show wasn't really my cup of tea and would have much preferred to have had the Dreamworks' movies soundtrack, I must say that my favourite parts of the show were the subtle parodies to other musicals. These moments included how at the end of Freak Flag (which is such a bop and definitely going on my mood booster playlist) the villagers of Duloc create a triangle formation, with a large green flag being waved behind them featuring a picture of Pinocchio in the exact same style as the famous picture of Cosette from Les Miserables. Another favourite of mine was a short Lion King excerpt when Shrek and Donkey pass a giraffe and gazelle on their way to Fiona's tower.

Todd McKenney was the star of the show as the short-statured Lord Farquaad, who is the wittiest and most melodramatic panto villain that I'd ever seen on stage. He has the best gags in the show and the most hilarious dance sequences, which McKenney all performs on his knees. His costuming is exceptional as I imagine are his knee pads and his physio that I assume he sees before and after shows. The puppetry was seamless, ranging from tap-dancing rats, to a singing gingerbread man to the most immaculate, lovesick dragon puppet that I'd ever seen. I'm still astounded as to how they fit it sidestage.

Isobel Lauber was fantastic Young Fiona during opening night, but she was fantastic, as was the entirety of the cast of Fiona's, young and old, in I Know It's Today. The ensemble numbers were my favourite, as is normally the case in commercial musicals. Lucy Durack and Ben Mingjay had lovely chemistry as Fiona and Shrek, from their burping and farting contest to their picturesque true loves kiss at the closing of the show. However, Nat Jobe's performance of the donkey fell a bit flat, as well as most of his jokes as they had no heart, which is donkey's signature trait.

Shrek is a slice of nostalgia for all of the adults who grew up with movie. The scene changes, costume changes, puppetry and energy of the ensemble will make you oo and ah in your seat. Perfect family enterainment for the remainder of the school holidays.

Rating: 3.5 Stars

Show: Shrek the musical

Venue: QPAC

Tickets: https://www.qpac.com.au/event/shrek_21/

Photography by Brain Greac