Interview | Sophie Heather and Tish Bourke on their new work Golden Dreams

Next up on my local artists Brisbane segment are theatremakers Sophie Heather and Tish Bourke, the creative minds behind Golden Dreams at Anywhere Festival. Here's what they had to say...

VIRAG: Your show is making it's Brisvegas debut as part of Anywhere Festival this week. Why have you decided to share this work and these narratives now?

TISH: Golden Dreams is a work created out of a sadness that women are too often not included in our stories about the past. This grew into curiosity as I started to look harder for accounts from women, that showed what their lives were like. We hope our performance allows people to come to know their stories and maybe even see the women of today more clearly.

VIRAG: What was the creative process like?

SOPHIE: After deciding to create a story based on women in 1853 Melbourne, we did thorough research surrounding The Gold Rush and women's place in society. Additionally, we uncovered articles that detailed how children were birthed on the goldfields, and how this particular era viewed gynaecology. The information presented ideas for stories which continually transformed into new ways to depict two characters. We used some character improvisation sessions to further explore the narrative.

TISH: Our story is informed by actual writings and records of women in the 1800's. Our fictional tale is a combination of the literature that was out there.

VIRAG: What do you hope that the audience feels after viewing your work?

SOPHIE: Although these women lived in a completely different era, we hope that audiences can resonate with their ambitions and predicaments. We hope audiences will laugh and empathise with these courageous women. Furthermore, we endeavour to shed light on how women were treated, and how they were educated about their own bodies... we'd like audiences to feel as shocked as we were when we researched gynaecology in the 1850s!

TISH: We really just wanted to create a positive work that spoke to the tenacity of the women we researched, to show that they were there.

VIRAG: Lastly how can we support your work?

BOTH: We would be forever appreciative if Brisbane folk (and surrounds) came and saw Golden Dreams. If that isn't possible, we would love it if we were supported online by following us on Instagram or Facebook

Where: Woolloongabba Substation

When: 14th, 15th, 21st, 22nd & 23rd May

Time: 7:10 (doors close at 7:20!)