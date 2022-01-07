Theatro Municipal do Rio de Janeiro Offers Behind the Scenes Tour

Theatro Municipal do Rio de Janeiro's Educational sector announces that now, in addition to traditional Guided Visit, they will offer the general public the opportunity to get to know our stage and behind the scenes closely!

This visit, accompanied by the Stage Coordinator Manoel Puoci, you will travel the stage facilities, coxias and adjacent areas, and understand how, through the use of the company's scenic equipment and through the work of their technical team, they make the magic of the show happen each time they opened the curtain over a century ago.

Two visits will be made on January 12th at 11 am and 15 pm lasting an hour and a half. Take the opportunity to attend a guest orchestra performance on our Boulevard at 17 pm.

Registration will open January 7th at 13 pm. Registration link is available here.