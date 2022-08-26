Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Disney's A PEQUENA SEREIA (THE LITTLE MERMAID) is Now Playing in Sao Paulo

Performances run from July 17 to October 16, 2022.

Aug. 26, 2022  

In 2018, a true phenomenon took over the musical theater scene in São Paulo. For four months, all sessions of The Little Mermaid, a Broadway super-production inspired by the Disney movie, were sold out, reaching an impressive audience of 120,000 spectators in just four months.

Since then, there has been no shortage of requests from fans for the return of the show, which will finally be met in a new and short season at Teatro Santander, located in JK Iguatemi Complex, only from July 17 to October 16, 2022.

The cast of 37 actors features renowned names in musical theater, such as Fabi Bang (Ariel), Robson Nunes (Sebastião), Gabriel Vicente (Prince Eric), Andrezza Massei (Úrsula), Lucas Cândido (Linguado); Conrado Helt (King Triton), Fábio Yoshihara (Grimsby), Rodrigo Garcia (Sabidão), Arízio Magalhães (Chef Louis), Lucas de Souza (Limo), Marcelo Vasquez (Lodo).





