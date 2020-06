The Palmeiras football club's stadium has been transformed into a drive-in movie theater, according to VOA News.

The stadium in Sao Paulo holds up to 300 cars and will be open until July 19.

Aside from showing films, VOA News reports, "the stadium hosts stand-up comedy and children's theater."

It is unclear whether more stadiums will be converted into drive-in movie theaters in the future.

