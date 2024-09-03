Yorick Ensemble to Present WAITING FOR GODOT in September

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



As community theatres in Boston begin their 2024/2025 seasons, Yorick Ensemble is no exception. In two short weeks, Yorick Ensemble opens their production of Samuel Beckett's absurdist classic, Waiting for Godot. Playing at the Great Road Church in Acton, MA from September 12-21, 2024.

Waiting for Godot is an absurdist play by Irish playwright Samuel Beckett in which two characters, Vladimir and Estragon, engage in a variety of discussions and encounters while awaiting the titular Godot. Beckett's 67-year-old tragicomedy Waiting for Godot is near-ubiquitous in the theater world. This strikes most people as odd given that, as Vivian Mercier once put it, this is a play where nothing happens... twice. This cerebral and philosophical piece is anything but dry under the direction of classically trained clown Rachel Hall, as she turns her attention towards physical comedy and genuine connection between these strange and wonderful people.

"What has been special is finding the beautiful, ugly little love story that unfolds between the characters. It's the kind of love story you never really see on stage or screen. There is certainly much to be said about why we might be here on this earth, but at the end of the day it's those people that we're having those conversations with that make anything worthwhile at all, and I think that is what is significant about this play," says director Rachel Hall.

Waiting for Godot will be performed at the Great Road Church in Acton (255 Great Rd), from September 12-21, 2024 and is directed by local actor/director and Yorick Ensemble member, Rachel Hall. Tickets are available at yorickensemble.com/tickets.

Comments