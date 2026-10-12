YELLOWHOUSE BLUES BAND to Perform Benefit Concert for Plymouth Homelessness Taskforce

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The YellowHouse Blues Band will bring its high-energy blend of blues, rock, soul and Motown to Plymouth on Saturday, November 14, 2026, for a special benefit concert supporting the Plymouth Taskforce to End Homelessness.

The concert will be held at The Spire Center for Performing Arts, 25½ Court Street, Plymouth. Doors open at 7:00 p.m., with music beginning at 8:00 p.m.

The YellowHouse Blues Band has once again partnered with the Spire Center for Performing Arts to raise money for the Plymouth Taskforce to End Homelessness, whose mission is to end homelessness in the Plymouth, MA area.

From Aretha to Zeppelin, the YellowHouse Blues Band is a 9-piece, high energy blues & blues rock band with horns and multiple vocalists, known for putting their own take on popular songs and making them their own. Coming from the Seacoast of NH and ME, they have performed sold-out shows all over New England and are excited to be back at the Spire!

Our song list encompasses material from Blues legends like BB King, Etta James, and Led Zeppelin to Motown stars like Aretha Franklin and Stevie Wonder. We also include songs from modern-day artists such as Tedeschi Trucks Band and Samantha Fish. Prepare yourself for a dynamic setlist, full of energy, and bring your dancing shoes!

But this night is about more than music.

Proceeds from the concert will benefit the Plymouth Taskforce to End Homelessness, which works with people experiencing homelessness in the Plymouth community, helping connect individuals and families with housing and other essential resources.

For YellowHouse Blues Band leader Matt Becker, benefit concerts have become an important part of the band's mission.

'We're excited to come back to Plymouth, play a great show at The Spire, and help support the important work of the Plymouth Taskforce to End Homelessness.'

YellowHouse has performed benefit concerts throughout New England and has helped raise more than $190,000 for nonprofit organizations.

The November 14 performance offers Plymouth-area residents an opportunity to enjoy a full night of live blues and blues-rock while supporting an organization working directly to address homelessness in the local community.

Tickets are $49 and are available through Etix, or can be found at: https://spirecenter.org/event/plymouth-taskforce-to-end-homelessness-fundraiser-ft-the-yellowhouse-blues-band/

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