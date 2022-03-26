Weston Friendly Society to Present Disney's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

Disney's 'Beauty and the Beast' with music by Alan Menken, lyrics by Howard Ashman & Tim Rice, and book by Linda Woolverton will be performed at The Weston Friendly Society of the Performing Arts this May. After placing the production on hold from its original opening date of April 25, 2020, WFS is thrilled to be closing out their first full season back with their take on this classic.

With direction from Hollis Welch Sullivan who began her tenure with the company in 1976, choreography by EMACT/Dash Award Winner and current Artistic Director Daniel Forest Sullivan, and Music Direction from local favorite Steve Bergman, this Tony award winning 'Tale as old as Time' is sure to warm the hearts of all audience members, young and old.

Beauty and the Beast will run over the course of two weekends, beginning May 14th. Performances are Saturday May 14th at 2:00pm and 7:30 pm, Sunday May 15th at 2:00pm, Saturday May 21st at 7:30 pm, and Sunday May 22nd at 2:00pm. Tickets go on sale April 10th and are available at www.westonfriendly.org.

The full cast of Beauty and the Beast includes Nora Sullivan as Belle, Robert Orzalli as The Beast, Michael Sterling as Gaston, Lance Dillaway as Maurice, Scott Berozi as Lumiere, Rick Grenier as Cogsworth, Erika Wilde as Mrs. Potts, Jill Craig as LeFou, Stephanie Mann as Madame de la Grande Bouche, Dana Sullivan as Babette, Nell Jacobsen as Chip, Bridget Sullivan, Jessica Ober, and Sarah McGowan as the Silly Girls, and an ensemble including Madeline Craig, Elizabeth Hassett, Colin Hurst, Emily Hurst, Darcy Jacobsen, Billy Jenkins, Paul Keefe, Denali Kikuchi, Colleen Locke, Rebecca Mayersohn, Nina Nieves, Gavin Patricks, Ronnie Schmidt-gross, Cara Siobhan, Laura Sweder, Libby Sweder, Joey Thordarson, Jonah Watkins, and Grace Wilde.

Scenic and Costume design is by Daniel Forest Sullivan, Lighting Design is by Erik Fox, and Animation Design is by Paul Roach.