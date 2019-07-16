Week 5 At Tanglewood Includes Violinists Joshua Bell And Pinchas Zukerman And Pianist Yefim Bronfman. See the full lineup below!

FRIDAY, AUGUST 2, 8 P.M. - Joshua Bell JOINS BSO AS SOLOIST, WITH KEN-DAVID MASUR CONDUCTING

Boston Symphony Orchestra Associate Conductor Ken-David Masur returns to Tanglewood, where he is joined in the Shed by audience-favorite violinist Joshua Bell, who takes the spotlight for Dvo?ák's Violin Concerto. The concert also includes the Czech master's Symphony No. 8, a bucolic work of pastoral beauty that contains some of the composer's most colorful and infectious music. The program begins with another Czech work: Martin?'s Memorial to Lidice, a brief but powerful tribute to the people of the small town of Lidice and its people. The town was razed by the Nazis in 1942, with hundreds killed and hundreds more sent to concentration camps.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 3, 8 P.M. - PINCHAS ZUKERMAN, AMANDA FORSYTH, ASHER FISCH, AND THE BSO GIVE AMERICAN PREMIERE OF AVNER DORMAN'S DOUBLE CONCERTO

Israeli conductor Asher Fisch, a frequent BSO guest in recent seasons, joins the orchestra and distinguished soloists Pinchas Zukerman and Amanda Forsyth to give the American premiere performance of Avner Dorman's Double Concerto for violin, cello, and orchestra, a BSO co-commission. After the premiere, Zukerman remains to team up with the BSO for Beethoven's Romance No. 1 in G for violin and orchestra. Opening the program is the Overture from Schumann's little known and only opera, Genoveva, and bringing the concert to a close is Mendelssohn's Symphony No. 3 (Scottish), one of his most beloved orchestral works.

SUNDAY, AUGUST 4, 2:30 P.M. - PIANIST Yefim Bronfman AND CONDUCTOR DIMA SLOBODENIOUK JOIN BSO FOR RACHMANINOFF AND SIBELIUS

Popular BSO collaborator Yefim Bronfman joins the orchestra as soloist in Rachmaninoff's dazzling Piano Concerto No. 3, a massive and daunting work that tests every aspect of a pianist's skill. Although it is the composer's most technically demanding work in the genre for the soloist, it is the least overtly virtuosic and showy of his four, and also his most seamless marriage of piano and orchestra. The program is conducted by Russian maestro Dima Slobodeniouk, currently Principal Conductor of the Lahti Symphony Orchestra and Artistic Director of the Sibelius Festival, who leads the orchestra in Sibelius' Symphony No. 1 to conclude the performance.

TANGLEWOOD LEARNING INSTITUTE EVENTS

The launch of the Tanglewood Learning Institute in summer 2019 represents a new chapter of dynamic and stimulating programs for the famed 82-year-old summer music festival, alongside its traditional schedule of major performances by the Boston Symphony, Boston Pops, and Tanglewood Music Center orchestras, as well as a Popular Artist series in the Koussevitzky Music Shed, and chamber music, large ensemble, and recital programs in Ozawa Hall.

FULL TILT AND CINEMATICS SPECIAL EVENT

Sunday, August 4, 7 p.m., Linde Center, Studio E - John Cage Film and Song Books Selections

This special event, an unconventional, immersive evening of promenade music, theater, and film, focusing on experimental composer John Cage, is curated by soprano Tony Arnold and pianist Stephen Drury and features Tanglewood Music Center Fellowsfrom a variety of disciplines. "We connect Satie with Thoreau"-evoking freedom, non-violent resistance, and connections to our environment-is the motto that Cage used to create Song Books, a collection of 90 solos for voice, voice with electronics, and theatrical action with and without electronics. Selected songs are combined with film excerpts associated with Cage and his music.

SUNDAY SHOWCASE

Sunday, August 4, 12:30 p.m., Theatre - Cello Master Class with Amanda Forsyth

Canadian cellist Amanda Forsyth, who performed as soloist with the BSO in the Shed the previous evening, leads a master class with Fellows from the Tanglewood Music Center

AUGUST MASTERPASS

The TLI MasterPass provides participants with a multispectral insider's view of the artistic process. In August, participants can attend up to 18 different behind-the-scenes musical experiences, including seven orchestral rehearsals, thought-provoking music appreciation talks, and open master classes with world-renowned artists, including trumpet players Thomas Rolfs and Benjamin Wright (August 7), pianist and vocal coach Margo Garrett (August 13), violinist Pamela Frank (August 14), pianist Kirill Gerstein (August 15), violist Roberto Díaz (August 16), and composer Michael Gandolfi (August 17). For complete details, including times and locations for events, as well as a complete listing of TLI MasterPass events, click here.

FOCAL POINT

Saturday, August 3, 10 a.m., Linde Center's Martignetti Lobby - Painting, Drawing, and Photography Classes

In partnership with IS183 Art School of the Berkshires, these weekly sessions allow amateur visual artists to hone their skills in photography, painting, and drawing using the immense natural beauty of Tanglewood as a backdrop.

ADDITIONAL PERFORMANCES AND EVENTS IN OZAWA HALL

TUESDAY, AUGUST 6, 8 P.M. - LEONIDAS KAVAKOS, Yo-Yo Ma, AND EMANUEL AX PLAY BEETHOVEN

Three of classical music's most highly acclaimed artists come together in Ozawa Hall as violinist Leonidas Kavakos, cellist Yo-Yo Ma, and pianist Emanuel Ax team up for an all-Beethoven program. The three superstars have made a habit of giving joint recitals-and have even made a recording as a trio-always to outstanding acclaim. The program includes the Piano Trio in C minor, Op. 1, No. 1; Piano Trio in E-flat, Op. 70, No. 2; and Piano Trio in B-flat, Op. 97 (Archduke).





WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 7, 8 P.M. - Yefim Bronfman GIVES ALL-BEETHOVEN RECITAL

The Beethoven continues in Ozawa Hall, as esteemed pianist Yefim Bronfman gives a solo recital devoted to four of the composer's piano sonatas. He begins with three early sonatas: No. 5 in C minor, Op. 10, No. 1; No. 6 in F, Op. 10, No. 2; and No. 7 in D, Op. 10, No. 3. Written between late 1795 and 1798, the three brilliant and already masterful Op. 10 sonatas closely followed his earliest group of works in the genre, one which would continue to inspire some of his greatest music throughout his life. The final piece on the program is the Sonata No. 23 in F minor, Op. 57 (Appassionata), a magnificent tour-de-force from the "heroic" middle period of Beethoven's career.

Tickets for TLI programs, ranging from $19 for some Full Tilt events to $399 for each of the four TLI Weekends, and tickets for the entire 2019 Tanglewood season, ranging from $12-$130 (regular season prices), will go on sale on February 10 at www.tanglewood.org and 888-266-1200. Link to season announcement.





