WAM Theatre Announces Casting For GALILEO'S DAUGHTER

WAM Theatre and Center Square Theater have announced casting for their Fall Main Stage production of Galileo's Daughter by Jessica Dickey (The Amish Project, The Rembrandt, Row After Row), directed by Reena Dutt (Chester Theater Company's Guards at the Taj).

The production will run at the Elayne P. Bernstein Theatre Shakespeare & Company, Lenox, MA from October 18 - November 3, 2024, and will then transfer to Central Square Theater in Cambridge, MA from November 14 - December 8, 2024. Tickets are now on sale.

"WAM Theatre and Central Square Theater encountered a wide variety of powerful and multi-faceted actors from the Berkshire and Boston region during the casting process," said Genée Coreno, WAM's Artistic Director. "We are overjoyed to be in company with Caroline, Sandra, and Diego— whose dynamism, craft and presence will undoubtedly bring this beautiful and poignant story to life on stage with Reena Dutt directing the way."

WAM Theatre and Central Square Theater are excited to share that this regional premiere of Galileo's Daughter will feature a stellar ensemble of performers from across the state. Caroline Kinsolving will play the role of the writer who travels to Florence to research the letters between famed scientist Galileo Galilei and his daughter Maria Celeste. Caroline is an experienced regional theater and television actor who works in Los Angeles, New York and the Berkshires. Her credits include: Venus in Fur (San Diego Rep - Critics Circle Best Actress Nomination), Cry It Out (Hartford Stage) and Love, Loss and What I Wore with Christine Baranski and Mia Farrow.

The role of Galileo will be performed by Diego Arciniegas, a Colombian-American actor, director, and educator based in Boston, Massachusetts. While this is Diego's debut at WAM Theatre, he has performed in Ada and the Engine and Operation Epsilon at Central Square Theater, and received Elliot Norton Awards for his roles in Amadeus and God's Country (both at Merrimack Rep).

Finally, Sandra Seoane-Serí will return to WAM Theatre and Central Square Theater in the role of Maria Celeste. Sandra performed in the last WAM/Central Square co-production of Pipeline, a show that she credits with launching her professional career. She has since performed in K-I-S-S-I-N-G and The Art of Burning at The Huntington, and Berkshire audiences might remember her from Christmas at Pemberley (Shakespeare & Company) as well as, WAM Theatre's Fresh Takes Play Reading of In Her Bones last summer.

Seoane-Seri states that: “it is an honor to tell Maria Celeste's story, one of the many stories of influential women and queerfolk that get lost in time.” She goes on to dedicate her performance to: “my foremothers, who have sacrificed their dreams and their autonomy in order to be “safe” in the harsh man's world.”

WAM Theatre is proud to offer equitable seating for this production and encourage patrons to select the ticket price that best fits their needs. Tickets range from $25-$100. WAM invites audience members to choose from one of the suggested price levels, while keeping in mind that the higher ticket price you are able to select, the more we will be able to donate to our recipients (who will be named later this month). WAM Theatre also offers group tickets (for groups of ten or more), and $5 for EBT card holders.

Tickets to the performances of Galileo's Daughter are now on sale. To purchase tickets, visit wamtheatre.com or contact Shakespeare and Company Ticket Office by calling (413) 637-3353. For more information about the 2024 Season and WAM Theatre's programs, events, and artists, please visit www.wamtheatre.com.

