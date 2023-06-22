WAM Theatre Announces Cast For Summer FRESH TAKES Play Readings

Producing Artistic Director Kristen Van Ginhoven and the WAM Theatre team today announced an exciting ensemble of actors who are performing in the upcoming 2023 Fresh Takes Play Reading Series. The roster features a diverse array of talented performers. For all but one, Fresh Takes 2023 marks their WAM debut.



The 2023 Fresh Takes Play Reading Series presents new works by women that explore complex and intersection identities that make up contemporary America: identities that people project onto us, the ones that are handed down to us, and the ones we decide ourselves. Performed on three consecutive Sundays at 2pm in July at The Mount in Lenox, the plays are hollow roots by Christina Anderson, Port of Entry by Talya Kingston, and In Her Bones by Jessica Kahkoska.



Hollow roots by Christina Anderson, directed by Trenda Loftin, is a poetic solo performance with live musical accompaniment that will be performed on Sunday July 16 at 2pm. It will feature Naire Poole (Shakespeare and Company's Romeo and Juliet, Much Ado About Nothing and The Wickhams: Christmas at Pemberley) in her WAM Theatre debut. Anderson, a celebrated playwright, began writing hollow roots when Barack Obama had just been elected President: “I kept reading and hearing white folks say his victory marked the beginning of a “post-race” society. I didn't know any people of color who felt that way. But I wondered… what would it look like if a Black woman became “raceless” right before our eyes? Can she transform into a “neutral” being from the inside out?”



Port of Entry is a new comedic drama written by WAM's Associate Artistic Director Talya Kingston and directed by WAM Teaching Artist Amy Brentano on Sunday July 23 at 2pm. It will feature Lama El Homaïssi as Jana, a Middle-Eastern Muslim graduate student returning to the United States on the day the “Muslim Ban” comes into effect. El Homaïssi, a Lebanese New York City-based actor and singer with a background in new play development was most recently seen in the title role of Rock Medea in Joe's Pub in New York and We Live in Cairo at The American Repertory Theatre in Cambridge. She has been working with the playwright to develop this character through multiple drafts of the play, and both artists are excited to continue their collaboration. The play will also feature Julian Findlay (a favorite at Shakespeare & Company, including roles in: The Learned Ladies, Comedy of Errors, Henry V and Leap Year) as Hank, the Home Land Security Office Supervisor, and Veronica Cooper as Chloe, a new TSA agent still in training who has to navigate the rapidly shifting political landscape. Cooper, a reproductive rights activist and a recent graduate from the Atlantic Acting School is thrilled to be making her WAM debut.



On July 30th the series will culminate with In Her Bones. A new ensemble play exploring faith and family secrets in a Latinx community in Colorado with hidden Jewish roots, In Her Bones was written by Hudson-based playwright Jessica Kahkoska. Kahkoska's long-time artistic collaborator Estefania Fadul (WAM's Kamloopa, Fresh Takes Readings of Native Gardens, The Oregon Trail) will be joined by a dynamic cast. Sandra Seoane-Serí, last seen on the WAM Stage as Jasmine in Pipeline, is “grateful to be returning to the theatre that started my professional theatre career” in the role of Mia. A phenomenal group of actors, all in their WAM Theatre debuts, take on the other characters: Lori Vega in the role of Lea (Playwrights Horizons, Downstate; Classical Theater of Harlem, The Bacchae); Jorge Luna as Moisés (George Street Playhouse, Baipás; George S. Lindsey Theatre, Constellations); Ross Griffin as Outsider (title role in The Buddy Holly Story); and Christine Antony as Racquel (The Majestic Theater. The Patch, Tight Pants, Boeing, Boeing). Each cast member has particular experience in working with developing scripts and Anthony states: “It is a special privilege to bring a character to life for the first time.”



“WAM is delighted to present these dynamic new plays with such a talented and diverse group of actors,” said Producing Artistic Director Kristen Van Ginhoven. “We are also thrilled to collaborate with our friends at The Mount again this summer in another partnership that is mission-aligned,” .



The Mount's Executive Director, Susan Wissler shared, “Early in her career, Edith Wharton used playwriting to subvert stereotypes, and she made, at times, what are still considered unexpected endings. We are delighted to host WAM and this series of new writing by women with distinct perspectives on the contemporary American landscape.”



WAM Theatre's 9th Annual Fresh Takes Reading Series continues its commitment to present ground-breaking stories that are imaginative and thoughtful explorations of complex issues affecting women and girls. Featuring professional actors and directors, the Fresh Takes play readings continue WAM's commitment to connecting Berkshire audiences to women-identifying playwrights who are contributing to national and international theatre conversations. Each reading will be followed by a brief discussion with the artists.



Tickets to WAM's Fresh Takes Play Series are now on sale. Play passes to all three readings are also on sale, if you'd like to join WAM in-person for the full series of new groundbreaking readings. Seating is limited at all Fresh Takes readings and expected to sell-out.



For tickets and more information about WAM Theatre's 2023 Season, programs, events, and artists, please visit wamtheatre.com.







WAM THEATRE 2023 FRESH TAKES SEASON





hollow roots

by Christina Anderson

directed by Trenda Loftin

Sunday, July 16, 2pm at The Mount, Edith Wharton's Home, Lenox, MA

Single Tickets $25, Pay It Forward Ticket $50



Port of Entry

by Talya Kingston

directed by Amy Brentano

Sunday, July 23, 2pm at The Mount, Edith Wharton's Home, Lenox, MA

Single Tickets $25, Pay It Forward Ticket $50



In Her Bones

by Jessica Kahkoska

directed by Estefanía Fadul

Sunday, July 30, 2pm at The Mount, Edith Wharton's Home, Lenox, MA

Single Tickets $25, Pay It Forward Ticket $50



ABOUT THE ARTISTS:



Christina Anderson (she/her) is a 2022 Tony Award Nominee for Outstanding Book of the Broadway musical Paradise Square. She is a playwright, tv writer, screenwriter, educator, and creative. WAM Theatre: playwright, hollow roots. Selected Credits Elsewhere: Her work has been produced by theaters such as The Goodman Theatre, Berkeley Rep, Oregon Shakespeare Festival, Kansas City Rep, Geva Theatre, and Yale Rep. Awards and honors include: 2022 Horton Foote Prize, 2022 Arthur Miller Legacy Award, 2021 Prince Prize, 2020 United States Artists Fellow, MacDowell Fellowship, Lily Awards Harper Lee Prize, Herb Alpert Award nomination, Barrymore Nomination, and New Dramatists Residency. TV/Film: She was a staff writer on Edie Falco's CBS tv drama Tommy. Teaching: She taught playwriting at the David Geffen School of Drama, Wesleyan University, Rutgers University, SUNY Purchase College, and served as the interim Head of Playwriting at Brown University. Additional Creative Work: An avid photographer for nearly ten years, the Magnum award review described Christina's work as "compelling" and "poignant." Since 2019, she has produced hip hop instrumentals under the moniker Purely Magenta. Contact: christinaandersonwriter.com.



Christine Anthony (she/her) is an actor, singer, photographer and graphic artist who lives among deer, bears and the occasional moose in a very (very) small town in the eastern Berkshires. Current role at WAM Theatre: Racquel in In Her Bones WAM Theatre: debut. Selected Theatre Credits Elsewhere: The Majestic Theater in West Springfield: Betty in The Patch by Danny Eaton (premiere production); Griselda in Tight Pants by Betel Arnold (premiere production); Berthe in Boeing, Boeing; Kate in All My Sons; Bad Ass Betty in The Great American Trailer Park Musical. Exit 7 Players, Ludlow, MA: Bertha in Pippin. Gateway City Arts, Holyoke: Agnes in The Building by Betel Arnold (premiere reading). Creative inspiration: I believe that storytelling, in all its forms, is the best and oldest way to share inherited wisdom, and to truly create understanding and empathy in a person who has learned to treat another human being as fundamentally different from themselves. Community Engagement/Activism: Worked for many years at the environmental non-profit the Connecticut River Watershed Council engaging the public in rehabilitating and protecting the creatures and waters of the Connecticut River and its tributaries. Proudest achievement: returning to school as a “mature student” to earn a BA in Public History at UMASS Amherst, then using that knowledge to preserve the historic legacy of the town of Heath, Massachusetts as their Historical Society's Curator. Final word: It is a special privilege to bring a character to life for the first time.



Amy Brentano (she/her) is a Berkshire resident and theater artist with a background in physical theater, devising and education. Current role with WAM: director Port of Entry. WAM Theatre: former Lead Teaching Artist for WAM's Teen Ensemble and Elder Ensemble. Selected Theatre Credits Elsewhere: Artistic Director Red Earth Ensemble NYC, Co-Artistic Director Bazaar Productions, Director Behind the Tapestry: Tom Truss solo piece, Dramaturg Dramatic Question Theater NYC. Additional artistic credits: Producing Artistic Director of The Foundry, a multidisciplinary performing arts venue in West Stockbridge, MA Creative inspiration: Fiercely independent artists with generous spirit. Selected training: Graduate of New York University Tisch School of the Arts Experimental Theater Wing Awards/proudest achievements: Creating and maintaining a performing arts space that gives platform to emerging artists and often unheard voices. Final word: “Art is restoration: the idea is to repair the damages that are inflicted, to make something that is fragmented - which is what fear and anxiety do to a person- into something whole.” - Louis Bourgeois Connect: thefoundryws.com @thefoundryws



Veronica Cooper (she/her) is an actor and writer based in Brooklyn, NY. Current role with WAM: Chloe in Port of Entry WAM Theatre: Debut Selected Theatre Credits Elsewhere: Sender (Denizen Theatre) Sleeping Beauty (Project Y) Cindy (Project Y) Wake Up Call (IRT) Creative inspiration: I just love making people laugh. Community Engagement/Activist work: When not acting or writing, Veronica volunteers as a clinic escort with Planned Parenthood. She also supports various climate positive initiatives including collaborations with the Hollywood Climate Summit and Blindfold Magazine. Selected training: Atlantic Acting School Technique Lab. Neighborhood Playhouse. UCB Improv. Karl Bury Studio. Linklater Center. University of Florida (BS) Awards/proudest achievements: I won 3rd place in my high school physics balsa wood bridge building competition and will never ever stop bragging about it. Final word: Do your best with the information you have at the time. Connect: veronicacooper.com



Lama El Homaïssi (she/her) is a Lebanese trilingual actor-singer, writer and voice over artist based in NYC. Current role with WAM: Jana in Port of Entry WAM Theatre: Debut Selected Theatre Credits Elsewhere: Most recently, she played the role of Medea in a rock musical adaptation of the Greek tragedy (Rock Medea, by Daniel Cantor and Gían Perez) performed at Joe's Pub. Lama originated the role of Qamar in the Piedmont Play Cycle by Darcy Parker Bruce at Northampton Center of the Arts. After working as an assistant dramaturg and translator on the world premiere production of We Live in Cairo (by Daniel and Patrick Lazour) at American Repertory Theatre, Lama was involved as a storyteller and singer in several community engagement and education events in both Boston and New York City in support of the show. She also collaborated with Daniel and Patrick Lazour on lyrics for the song “Tahrir Is Now” featured on their album Flap My Wings: Songs from We Live in Cairo. Other venues Lama has performed at include Lincoln Center (David Rubenstein Atrium and Stanley H. Kaplan Penthouse), Club OBERON, and Berklee Performance Center. Additional artistic credits: Fun fact: Lama has had a parallel career as a TV content writer/producer working on regional adaptations of popular talent shows such as The Voice and So You Think You Can Dance, as well as her own original formats that were produced in the Middle East. Creative inspiration: Finding the balance between art-making and mental health, speaking to Trauma, PTSD and immigration Community Engagement/Activist work: Passionate about amplifying immigrant, minority and underrepresented stories in as many spaces and on as many platforms. Challenging the monolithic and stereotypical portrayal of Middle Eastern characters in theatre and media (I'm part of multiple SWANA writer co-ops). Volunteer dance and movement teacher to children and young adults with Autism and Down Syndrome. Selected training: MFA Musical Theater, Boston Conservatory at Berklee '19, BA in Filmmaking, Lebanese Academy of Fine Arts '12. Legit and Broadway Belt, SAFD Basic Pass in Unarmed Stage Combat. Instruments: guitar, ukulele, piano. Awards/proudest achievements: Lama is currently developing her original theatre work in the Safe Haven Incubator for Music NYC (SHIM:NYC) residency. She is also a member of the Joe's Pub Working Group 2022-2023. She was a SPACE on Ryder Farm institutional resident in 2022. Final word: Lama is very thrilled to be making her WAM Theatre debut and to be reprising her role as Jana! Connect: lama-elhomaissi.com / @lama.elhomaissi (Instagram)



Estefanía Fadul (she/her) is a Colombian-born, New Hampshire-raised, NYC-based theatre director primarily of new work. WAM Theatre: Kamloopa, Fresh Takes readings of In Her Bones, Native Gardens and The Oregon Trail. Selected Theatre Credits Elsewhere: Eva Luna (Repertorio Español), The Garbologists (Philadelphia Theatre Company), Azul (Southern Rep), The Same Day (Sfumato Theatre, Bulgaria), Pranayama (Juilliard), Agent 355 (Chautauqua). Selected Assistant Directing credits: ToasT (Public Theater), The Clean House (Williamstown), Iphigenia in Aulis (Classic Stage Company). Selected developmental work: Last Coffee in Rockville (The Farm), Maybe You Should Just (Public Theater), Derecho (Latinx Playwrights Circle), Lyons Pride (Playwrights Realm). Film/TV: Shadow to the director on CBS' Doubt Membership/Affiliations: Ensemble Studio Theatre (Co-Artistic Director), Center for Performance and Civic Practice (leadership circle), Society of Stage Directors and Choreographers, Drama League Board of Directors, New Georges Affiliated Artist, Lincoln Center Theater Directors Lab. Alumna of: Drama League Directors Project Fall and TV Fellowships, O'Neill National Directors Fellowship, Clubbed Thumb Directing Fellowship, Foeller Fellowship at Williamstown Theatre Festival, Van Lier Fellowship at Repertorio Español, Civilians' R&D Group, NALAC Leadership Institute. Training: Vassar College (BA) Awards/proudest achievements: New York Stage and Film Pfaelzer Award. One of my proudest achievements is creating Carla's Quince, an immersive virtual theatre experience to mobilize the Latinx vote in the 2020 election. Connect: www.estefaniafadul.com



Julian Findlay (he/ him) is a classically trained Shakespearean actor, an American/Canadian dual citizen, a film actor, director, producer, Hip-Hop artist, music producer and engineer, who believes the creative arts will change lives for the better. Current WAM Theatre: debut as Hank in Port of Entry Selected Theatre Elsewhere: Julian is the Artistic Director and Founder of Shakespeare Stage (Macbeth, The Tempest, Twelfth Night, The Complete History of America (Abridged) amongst others), Silverthorne (Delectable Durang, Greater Tuna, Stupid F***ing Bird, The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged), The Miser, Aidan's Gift, Pilgrims Musa and Sheri in the New World. Shakespeare & Co: Comedy of Errors, Henry 6 part 1, 2, and 3, Henry V, The Learned Ladies (director Tina Packer), The Amorous Quarrel, The Tale of the Allergist's Wife (director, Tony Simotes). He originated the role of Michael Resnick in the world premiere of The Pitch at the Majestic Theatre. Film/TV: He is currently filming a feature length version of The Pitch. He will be appearing as Booth in a film adaptation of Stephen King's "One For The Road." Has appeared in numerous film projects, from big Hollywood productions such as the Whitney Houston biopic, “I want to Dance With Somebody”, to student directed short films, and everything in between. Music: Julian works with #1 Billboard Hip hop producer, Avery On The Beat, and has performed for Hip Hop acts: 3-6 Mafia, Wu-Tang Clan, Non Phixion. Selected Training: Northfield Mount Hermon (David Rowland) Harvard University and Shakespeare & Co. Memberships: He is a member of Actor's Equity Association (AEA) and Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Community Engagement: has been a teacher, teaching artist, guest theatre teacher, fight choreographer for various schools, colleges and theatre companies. Offers affordable theatre ticket prices for the people. Creative Inspiration: I am inspired by Shakespeare's work, playing on stage, Music of the Spheres and the belief that love alone is real. Proudest Accomplishments: performing with Olympia Dukakis at Shakespeare & co in Leap Year, and founding a theatre company, Shakespeare Stage, with his mother and producing Twelfth Night at the Academy of Music. Final Word: "And then in dreaming, the clouds methought would open and show me riches ready to drop upon me, that when I waked, I cried to dream again." -Caliban, The Tempest. Contact: www.Julianfindlay.com Instagram: @julesfindlay21



Ross Griffin (he/him) is a Pennsylvania born actor/musician with over two decades of experience on the stage. Current role with WAM: Outsider in In Her Bones WAM Theatre: Debut Selected Theatre Credits Elsewhere: Buddy Holly (The Buddy Holly Story), Quasimodo (The Hunchback of Notre Dame), Billy Cane (Bright Star), Jerry Lee Lewis (Million Dollar Quartet) Creative inspiration: The purpose of life is to discover your gift. The meaning of life is to give your gift away. Membership/Affiliations: Actors Equity Association, Phi Mu Alpha Selected training: BA in Theatre – Susquehanna University '12 Final word: Nature does not hurry, yet everything is accomplished. Connect: Website: www.ross-griffin.com Social Media: @ GriffRM



Jessica Kahkoska (she/her) is a writer, producer, and researcher/dramaturg for theatre and TV. Current role with WAM: playwright, In Her Bones WAM Theatre: Debut Selected Theatre Credits Elsewhere: Wild Fire (World Premiere: Denver Center for the Performing Arts), Agent 355 (with Preston Max Allen, New York Stage and Film, Signature Theatre), The Death of Desert Rose (with Elliah Heifetz, under commercial option), Baba (with Elliah Heifetz, Iowa State University Guest-Artist-in-Residence), Letters to the President (co-conceived with Michael Bello, The Great Hall at Cooper Union), Wild Home: An American Odyssey (Notch Theatre Company, 2020 NEA ArtWorks Grant Recipient), and Nia (World Premiere: UNC Chapel Hill). Additional artistic credits: In TV, Jessica has worked as a Research and Associate Producer for series and films at CNN. Discovery. and Discovery+, and others. Creative inspiration: I am most interested in work inspired by true stories, the American West, and community collaboration. Community Engagement/Activist work: For community engagement, In Her Bones was the subject/recipient of talks at History Colorado “Borderlands Lecture Series,” University of Wyoming College of Philosophy and Religious Studies Public Lecture, Arts and Marsico Visiting Scholarship at Denver University, Season Writer-in-Residence at Southern Colorado Repertory Theatre, and a Western Jewish Studies Association Conference Presentation Membership/Affiliations: Executive VP of Programs, Literary Managers and Dramaturgs of America. Member: Dramatists Guild of America. Faculty: Rutgers University Mason Gross School of the Arts. Selected training: Northwestern, BA. SUNY New Paltz, MBA (In Process) Awards/proudest achievements: She is the 2022 recipient of the National Archives Foundation's Cokie Roberts Women's History Fellowship and the Marion International Fellowship in the Performing Arts. Previously: Dramatists Guild Foundation Fellowship, a Red Line Arts-in-Society Grant, the Marion International Fellowship in the Performing Arts (2017), and creative residencies at UCROSS, Green Box Arts, Goodspeed Musicals, Rhinebeck Writers Retreat, and the Chautauqua Institution. Connect: Instagram: Jkos13



Talya Kingston (she/her) is a playwright, dramaturg and educator, who is inspired by the live interactions between artists and audiences and how these can be a catalyst for social change. WAM Theatre: Associate Artistic Director, Playwright: Port of Entry. Playwriting: Circling Suspicion (Commissioned by Plays In Place, Upcoming production at Historic Northampton), Port of Entry (2022 Silverthorne Theatre), Campus Unrest (2020 WAM Fresh Takes, 2019 Silverthorne Theatre, 2018 Play by Play Festival, finalist in the 2019 Bechtel Test Fest), Wave Goodbye (2020 PLAYground TYA Festival at Northwestern University, semi-finalist for Provincetown Playhouse's New Plays for Young Audiences), Sheryl Addresses the PGO (The New England Monologues Project), Wishing on Satellites, Anxiety Overdrive. Selected Dramaturgy: WAM Theatre (What The Constitution Means to Me, Roe, Lady Randy), Hartford Stage (Necessary Targets), New York Fringe Festival (Helmet), Ko Festival (Seriously.. What Did You Call Me? Written and performed by Onawumi Jean Moss). Publications: Scene Magazine, Theater Journal, The Moving Voice, European Stages, Howlround and The Valley Advocate. Selected training: MFA University of Massachusetts. Affiliations: proud member of the Northampton Playwrights Lab, Play Incubation Collective, the Dramatist Guild, and is the North-East Regional VP for LMDA Literary Managers and Dramaturgs of the Americas.



Trenda Loftin (she/her) is a body-centered and collaborative playwright, director, actor, and consultant.Committed to using theatre to raise awareness, question patterns, inspire action, and build community, Trenda integrates artistic expression with nuanced identity exploration. WAM Theatre: BIPOC Staff Advocate, director for hollow roots. Previous WAM Theatre: Teaching Artist and steward for the POC Ensemble and performer in Campus Unrest. Selected Credits Elsewhere: Voices Carry (Playwright and facilitator), Gasping Whiteness (co-director, actor), Independent: The Heroin Project (actor), Breastless (actor), Far Reaches (actor) When Last We Flew (director) and the film “Gale and the Fish” (actor). Playwriting: her play When the System Swallows you and its accompanying workshop has been hosted by Franklin County Jail, Western Massachusetts Regional Women's Correctional Center, and Voices From Inside. Affiliations and Awards: Trenda is the Co-Chair of GLSEN MA Board of Directors, and has served as chair of the Western Massachusetts Fall Youth Conference (2017-2019). Her more recent endeavors include becoming a worker-owner of The Compost Co-operative Inc., a Massachusetts licensed REALTOR️ with Coldwell Banker Community Realtors, and Founder of Willow Permanent Real Estate Cooperative LLC. Trenda is excited to be integrating her theatre experience with racial, social, and housing justice efforts. Connect: to learn more about Trenda's work visit linktr.ee/whatistrendaupto



Jorge Luna (he/him) is a Puerto Rican actor and photographer based in Schenectady, New York. Current Role with WAM Theatre: Moisés (In Her Bones). Selected Theatre Credits: Baipás (George Street Playhouse), Constellations (George S. Lindsey Theatre), Deathwatch (The Drama League), by wing, fin, hoof or foot (The Ume Group), Hamlet (Caborca Theatre), Starry Messenger (Theater for the New City), Confesión en el barrio chino (Puerto Rican Traveling Theater), FLORIDITA, my Love (INTAR), Cymbeline (Chashama). Selected Film Credits: The Week Of (Netflix), planet b234 (Vail, Aesthetica), All the Beautiful Things (Sundance). Selected TV Credits: Law & Order (NBC), Law & Order: SVU (NBC), Elementary (CBS), The Blacklist (NBC). Upcoming TV: Zero Day (Netflix). Selected Training: Universidad de Puerto Rico (BA, Theatre), Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (Shakespeare), Brooklyn College (MFA, Acting). Creative Inspiration: I'm greatly stimulated by photographing people I love. Spending time with them is even better. Awards: Semi-autobiographical feature film, planet b234 receiving the following awards during its film festival run: Best Escapism Film (TBUFF), Best Male Performance (MWWF), Best Sci-Fi Feature (AUFF), Honorable Mention (IPRHFF) Proudest achievement: my son, Otto. Connect: www.jorgeluna.net @jorgelunadj @jorgelunaphotography



Naire Poole (she/they) is a multifaceted theatre artist; an actor, director and teacher, who is exploring personal expansion and emotional flexibility. Current Role at WAM: performer in hollow roots. WAM Theatre: debut. Selected Credits Elsewhere: Juliet (Romeo & Juliet) in Shakespeare & Company's Northeast Regional Tour, Margaret/the Sexton (Much Ado About Nothing), Elizabeth Darcy (The Wickams: Christmas at Pemberly), Hamlet (Hamlet), three (hang), Macy (The Cake), Antigone (Antigone) , Dave Moss (Glengarry Glenross), Francine/Lena (Clybourne Park), Bella (For the People's Good), Maree, Alvanette 17. Film: (Lead) Wet Things, (Lead) A Midsummer Night's Dream, (supporting) George. Activism: Helped lead the Call to Action to Asolo Rep in 2020. Selected Training: MFA FSU/Asolo Conservatory for Actor Training, 2021. Final thought: One day I won't be spilling into new thoughts, confusion, spiritual growth, and mounds of curiosity; certain on that day, I'll be dead.



Sandra Seoane-Serí (she/they) is a freelance film and stage actress based in Boston and New York. Current Role with WAM Theatre: Mia (In Her Bones) Selected WAM Theatre Credits: Pipeline, Pipeline Fresh Takes 2019. Selected Theatre Credits: Lenelle Moïse's Elliot Norton award winning K-I-S-S-I-N-G, (The Huntington Theatre/The Front Porch Arts Collective), Kate Snodgrass' The Art of Burning (The Huntington Theatre/Hartford Stage), Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley (Shakespeare & Company), Invisible (The Front Porch Arts Collective's Reading Series), Truth or Consequences by Andrew Siañez De La O (FreshInk Theatre's), BLKS, (SpeakEasy Stage), She Eats Apples (Artists Theater of Boston), Pipeline (Central Square Theater). Selected Training: BA in Theater at the University of Massachusetts, Summer Shakespeare Intensive at Shakespeare & Company. Awards/Proudest Achievement: Having two of their films screened in festivals, Michelle Falcón Fontánez's Maria that premiered at the 2023 Boston International Film Festival and a Daniela Martinez film Shift which was selected for the 2021 Roxbury International Film Festival. Final Word: Grateful to be returning to the theatre that started my professional theatre career! Contact: SandraSeoaneSeri.com



Lori Vega (she/her) is a recent Hudson Valley transplant by way of NYC. She's also an actor/theatre maker with a love for new and contemporary work. Current role with WAM: making her debut as Lea in In Her Bones. Selected Theatre Credits Elsewhere: Playwrights Horizons (Downstate); Target Margin Theater (One Night, P* SSY C* CK KNOW NOTHING, Pay No Attention to the Girl); Classical Theater of Harlem (The Bacchae) Regional: Contemporary American Theatre Festival (Babel, Ushuaia Blue); The Rep Theatre St. Louis (Nonsense and Beauty); Portland Stage Co (Read to Me); NJ Rep (Halftime with Don); Idaho Shakespeare Festival (As You Like It); Lake Tahoe Shakespeare Festival (A Midsummer Night's Dream, As You Like It). Additional artistic credits: T.V: HBO MAX (Pretty Little Liars, And Just Like That); CBS (FBI, BULL); Apple TV+ (El Deafo); VO: Audible Drama Series (The Method, I Think You're Projecting) Membership/Affiliations: AEA, SAG/AFTRA Selected training: Post Graduate: LAMDA; B.A. Cornell University Final word: “Let love and faithfulness never leave you; bind them around your neck, write them on the tablet of your heart.” Connect: www.lorivega.net; IG: @thelorivega

WAM Theatre is a professional theatre company based in Berkshire County, MA, that operates at the intersection of arts and activism. WAM creates theatre for gender equity and has a vision of theatre as philanthropy.



In fulfillment of its philanthropic mission, WAM donates a portion of the proceeds from their Mainstage productions to carefully selected beneficiaries. Since WAM's founding in 2010, they have donated more than $90,000 to 26 local and global organizations taking action for gender equity in areas such as girls education, teen pregnancy prevention, sexual trafficking awareness, midwife training, and more.



In addition to Mainstage productions and special events, WAM's activities include innovative community engagement programs and the Fresh Takes Play Reading Series. To date, WAM has provided paid work to more than 500 theatre artists, the majority of whom are female-identifying.



As a civic organization that embraces intersectional feminism (feminism that acknowledges how multiple forms of discrimination overlap), WAM understands that to address one piece of systemic discrimination means we have to address them all. This is on-going personal and professional work at WAM for the staff and board, detailed in their recently released accountability plan.



WAM Theatre has been widely recognized for having a positive impact on cultural and community development in the region. WAM is the recipient of the Creative Economy Standout Berkshire Trendsetter Award and previously, was named Outstanding Philanthropy Corporation of the Year by the Western MA Chapter of the Association of Fundraising Professionals. Kristen Van Ginhoven, WAM's Producing Artistic Director, was honored by the Berkshire Theatre Critics Association (BTCA) with the prestigious Larry Murray Award, presented at the discretion of the BTCA Board to a person or theatre project that advances social, political, or community issues in Berkshire County.



