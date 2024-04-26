CHUANG Stage to Present World Premiere Of NÜWA IN FAIRYLAND By Brandon Zang

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



CHUANG Stage, Boston's Asian American theatre company, will present the world premiere of Nüwa in Fairyland, a new play by playwright Brandon Zang. The production will take the stage in the Black Box Theatre at Boston Center for the Arts from May 23rd to June 1st.

Nüwa in Fairyland introduces us to Benji, a Chinese transracial adoptee, whose life takes a magical turn when he is cast as Puck in his high school's production of Shakespeare's A Midsummer Night's Dream. Deep into his method-acting preparation, Benji unexpectedly encounters Nüwa, the Chinese goddess of creation, in the mystical foggy forest of Shakespeare's world. This encounter takes Benji on an extraordinary adventure that blends Shakespeare's classics with Chinese folklore to find the realities of the Asian American diasporic experience.

Brandon Zang, the playwright, describes Nüwa in Fairyland as "a love letter to theater, the diaspora, and the eternal quest for home." Brandon adds: "Created from folklore, stories of transracial adoptees, and my own lived experience, this bilingual play is at its core a coming-of-age story that confronts the most complicated relationships that cannot be described with language. I hope audiences will bring an open mind and leave with a full heart!"

Directed by local bilingual theatre visionary Carla Mirabal Rodríguez, Nüwa in Fairyland will unfold this spring as a heartfelt chronicle for all, exploring themes of identity, culture, and language diversity on stage. "I love plays that go beyond the scope of our own world," says Carla. "Brandon has created a world that combines the reality of high school with the wondrous world of A Midsummer Night's Dream and Chinese folklore. There is magic in this play, in the characters, in the setting, in the language, in the relationships. Bi-lingual theatre is transformative, and I'm excited for audiences to take this journey with us."

CHUANG Stage is the current Launchpad Theatre Resident at Boston Center for the Arts, committed to fostering joyful and radical stories that transform the narrative of Asian Americans in the city of Boston and beyond. Executive Director Alison Yueming Qu shares: "Boston local creatives, the next generation of poignant Asian American voices, and works that celebrate the translingual lived experiences are the heart of CHUANG Stage. We are deeply excited and honored to present Nüwa in Fairyland for its first staged production in Boston and kick-start community dialogues on a more just future in Asian American stories."

Nüwa in Fairyland, written by Brandon Zang and directed by Carla Mirabal Rodríguez. Produced by CHAUNG Stage. Venue: Boston Center for the Arts, BCA Black Box Theatre, 539 Tremont St, Boston, MA 02116. For more information, please visit www.chuangstage.org. Tickets are pay-as-you-are, starting at $0! (Suggested Price: $25).