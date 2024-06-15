Voloz Collective Announces US Tour

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Following two sell-out runs at the Edinburgh Fringe, a European tour, and an Off-West End run, Voloz Collective will bring their smash hit show to the US. Hitchcock meets Spaghetti Western in this multi-award-winning, intercontinental, inter-genre, cinematic caper of accusations, accidents and accents. Raucously funny and endlessly inventive, Lecoq-trained Voloz Collective delights and stuns with live original music and virtuosic acrobatics in this fast-paced whodunnit. Alongside a series of cinematic devising workshops, Voloz collective brings The Man Who Thought He Knew Too Much to diverse venues and festivals across The United States.

The show follows Roger, a Frenchman in 1960's New York, whose routine life is upended when a minor delay saves him from an explosion. Thrust into chaos, Roger chases his would-be assassins around the globe. Winner of the Carol Tambour Incentive Award, The Les Enfants Terribles and Greenwich Partnership Award, and Playbill's "Pick of the Fringe" The Man Who Thought He Knew Too Much is fast-paced, immediate and visceral, igniting the audiences' imaginations with a whirlwind of images and sounds. The minimalist physical style of Voloz Collective makes the show accessible for people aged 6 to 106.

Co-Artistic Director Olivia Zerphy, a native of Vermont, USA, comments: "This show is a wild ride with international and eclectic influences ranging from 60s-era Americana to contemporary British absurdist humor to French mime techniques. We're excited to bring this fusion of styles to American audiences both in major cities and rural communities. The Man Who was originally conceived at The Sable Project, an off-grid artist residency in rural Vermont, so bringing the fully realised piece back to the States, including a stop in Vermont, represents a full-circle moment for Voloz."

The show is co-written, co-produced, directed and performed by Paul Lofferon, Emily Wheatman, Sam Rayner, and Olivia Zerphy, and features original Compositions and live music by Frederick Waxman and lighting design by Jo Underwood.

Running Time 70 minutes

Tickets and more information available at https://www.volozcollective.com/dates

Age Guidance Ages 6+, contains haze and cartoon violence

Performance Dates

Physical Theater Festival Chicago (Chicago, IL) July 19th, 7pm , July 20th, 7pm, July 21st, 3pm

**Cinematic Devising Workshop - July 10th, 10am-1pm

BorderLight Theatre Festival (Cleveland, OH) July 25th, 9pm, July 26th, 9:15pm, July 27th, 3:00pm

**Cinematic Devising Workshop - July 27th, 12:30pm

The Tank (Manhattan, NY) July 31st, 7pm, August 1st, 7pm

Pentangle Arts (Hartland, VT) August 3rd, 7:30pm

The Sable Project (Stockbridge, VT) August 9th, 8pm

Nexus Festival (Lebanon, NH) August 11th, 3pm

**Cinematic Devising Workshop- August 13th, 6pm

The Foundry (Stockbridge, MA) August 15th, 7:30pm, August 16th, 7:30pm

The Adams Theatre (Adams, MA) August 17th, 7pm, August 18th, 4pm

Comments

WIN TICKETS TO THE GREAT GATSBY



Dreaming of a night out on Broadway? Here’s your chance! Enter now to win a grand prize that includes: 2 tickets to any weekday performance of The Great Gatsby from 7/24-8/31

A signed Playbill to commemorate your unforgettable night.

to commemorate your unforgettable night. A fabulous merchandise package valued at $70, including a tote bag, tumbler, magnet, and keychain!

Don’t miss out on this incredible opportunity to experience the magic of The Great Gatsby live on stage. Enter today! Name: Your Email: View Contest Rules



