Violinist Jennifer Koh Replaces Janine Jansen In Performances Of Bernstein's SERENADE, October 6-8

Violinist Janine Jansen has had to withdraw from her upcoming appearances with the Boston Symphony Orchestra, October 6, 7, and 8, at Symphony Hall, due to illness.

In her place is American violinist and 2022 Grammy Award winner Jennifer Koh who will be making her BSO debut. As originally programmed, she will perform Bernstein's Serenade (after Plato's Symposium). The remainder of the program is unchanged.





Boston Symphony Orchestra

October 6-8, 2022

Thursday, October 6, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, October 7, 1:30 p.m.

Saturday, October 8, 8 p.m.

Andris Nelsons, conductor

Jennifer Koh, violin*

Linus Schafer-Goulthorpe, boy soprano

Tanglewood Festival Chorus,

James Burton, conductor

Elizabeth OGONEK Starling Variations

BERNSTEIN Serenade (after Plato's Symposium), for violin and orchestra

BERNSTEIN Chichester Psalms

SHOSTAKOVICH Symphony No. 3, The First of May



* BSO debut