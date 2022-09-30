Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Violinist Jennifer Koh Replaces Janine Jansen In Performances Of Bernstein's SERENADE, October 6-8

Due to illness, violinist Janine Jansen has had to withdraw from her upcoming appearances with the Boston Symphony Orchestra, October 6, 7, and 8, at Symphony Hall.

Sep. 30, 2022  
In her place is American violinist and 2022 Grammy Award winner Jennifer Koh who will be making her BSO debut. As originally programmed, she will perform Bernstein's Serenade (after Plato's Symposium). The remainder of the program is unchanged.


Boston Symphony Orchestra

October 6-8, 2022

Thursday, October 6, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, October 7, 1:30 p.m.
Saturday, October 8, 8 p.m.

Andris Nelsons, conductor
Jennifer Koh, violin*
Linus Schafer-Goulthorpe, boy soprano
Tanglewood Festival Chorus,
James Burton, conductor

Elizabeth OGONEK Starling Variations
BERNSTEIN Serenade (after Plato's Symposium), for violin and orchestra
BERNSTEIN Chichester Psalms
SHOSTAKOVICH Symphony No. 3, The First of May

* BSO debut

