Vinny DePonto's MINDPLAY is Coming to The Huntington This November

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Following runs at The Geffen Playhouse in Los Angeles, and Arena Stage in Washington D.C, Mindplay will come to The Huntington in Boston this November. Mindplay is a mind-bending, gasp-inducing experience that masterfully blurs the lines between illusion and reality, and is created and performed by Drama Desk-nominated mentalist Vinny DePonto, written by Vinny DePonto and Josh Koenigsberg, directed by Andrew Neisler, and produced by Eva Price. Mindplay will perform at The Huntington’s Calderwood Pavilion at the BCA from Wednesday, November 13 – Sunday, December 1, 2024.



In this Huntington Presents addition to the 2024-2025 season at The Huntington, Mindplay invites audiences to an unforgettable experience infused with intrigue and mystery. Theatre maker and mentalist Vinny DePonto guides participants on a jaw-dropping, interactive journey as he reads minds while revealing his own. Hailed as a “warmly inviting…gem of a performance” by BroadwayWorld, Mindplay masterfully blurs the line between illusion and reality and investigates the surprising nature of memory.



“We’re thrilled to host Mindplay at the Calderwood Pavilion,” says Calderwood Pavilion Manager Katie Most. “I’m so excited that Boston audiences will get to play a role in this incredible, interactive experience of theatre and love every night!”



The work of theatre maker and mentalist Vinny DePonto uses a combination of psychological tricks, visual art, and immersive storytelling. His Off Broadway show Charlatan was nominated for a Drama Desk Award for Unique Theatrical Experience. He is also a member of the Bessie Award–winning theatre group Third Rail Projects. His solo work has been presented by Ars Nova, American Conservatory Theater, American Repertory Theater, and The Orchard Project. In addition to his live performances, DePonto’s consulting work was featured in the most recent production of Angels in America on Broadway, in Lincoln Center’s Ghostlight, and in hit television shows on the Discovery Channel, NBC, and Netflix.



Mindplay will perform for a limited run of 20 performances November 13 – December 1, and makes an excellent choice for families and anyone looking for entertainment around the Thanksgiving holiday. It is a one-of-a-kind activity for those looking to step outside their comfort zone and experience an unforgettable, live performance this holiday season.



Comments