Video: Watch the Trailer for NOISES OFF at Lyric Stage

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Noises Off By Michael Frayn is now playing at Lyric Stage through December 22. Get a first look at the trailer here! This side-splitting comedy brimming with slamming doors, wardrobe malfunctions, and flying sardines makes a perfect holiday outing for friends and family.

Doomed from the start, the play-within-a play Nothing On is led by an

exasperated director managing a company which includes a middle-aged has-been, an unseasoned bombshell, an overly-sensitive stage manager, and a half-deaf actor. They’re all on their way to an opening night that will leave everything in complete shambles both on and off the stage.

It’s all out chaos as jealousies, egos, and seething rage spill out onto the stage resulting in a dizzying circus of missed entrances and exits, mixed-up lines, slamming doors, and falling trousers. It’s a fight to the finish as a cuckoo cocktail of disaster makes its way to the final curtain.

Comments